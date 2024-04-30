Hershey Bears head coach reflects on career ahead of Calder Cup Playoff run

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Todd Nelson’s father took him to the hockey rink for the first time, sparking a career that has resulted in him becoming just the third person in AHL history to win the Calder Cup as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

“My dad played hockey, my uncle played hockey, everybody plays hockey back home,” said Nelson. “My dad brought me to the rink when I was three or four years old and I just loved skating.”

Nelson was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan where he said in the winter everyone played hockey to keep busy.

“It wasn’t a whole lot to do in the wintertime up there,” Nelson said. “It’s really cold up there. We only had two channels — we had three but one was French and I don’t speak French”

Nelson joined an organized team at five years old, went on to play junior hockey, and then was drafted by Pittsburgh.

Nelson said that getting drafted solidified what he wanted to do with his life.

“That took a whole new path for me where I wanted a life in professional hockey,” Nelson said.

Nelson played for 12 years in various organizations, mostly in the minors. Nelson hoisted the Calder Cup once as a player for the Portland Pirates in 1994. He also had a chance to play in the NHL for a couple of games where he scored his “one and only” NHL goal for the Washington Capitals in the 1993-94 season.

1995 Season: Todd Nelson of the Hershey Bears. (Photo by Jim Leary/Getty Images)

Although those achievements are some of Nelson’s fondest memories as a player, he really cherishes the times he got to play hockey with his brother. The two played junior hockey together as well as professional hockey.

Nelson’s brother was also on the Pirates when they won the cup in ’94.

“To share that with him was an unbelievable experience,” Nelson said.

Nelson decided to transition into coaching hockey after he realized he didn’t enjoy some of the coaching styles he experienced in his playing career.

“I had some coaches that tried to motivate in a style that didn’t suit me well,” Nelson said. “And that kind of triggered me saying to myself, there has to be a better way to motivate your players than beating them down.”

Hershey Bears head coach wins AHL outstanding coach award

Nelson said it was hard to get into coaching, but he had a lot of help along the way. It was especially difficult because his first coaching gig had him coaching guys he had played with just two years prior.

“I couldn’t be their buddy anymore,” Nelson said.

In his first years as an assistant coach for Grand Rapids, he was in the same situation leading players he had previously skated with.

“I had to separate myself from the players a bit, but also mesh with them at the same time,” Nelson said.

Nelson said over the past 22 years of coaching, he has learned how to have fun with his players while also holding them accountable for putting in the work it takes to succeed.

“Apparently people say that I have a gift, (but) I’m just being who I am,” Nelson said. “I’ve been very blessed with good players over the years to have success.”

Palm Desert, CA – Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson raises the Calder Cup following Hershey’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game Seven of the Calder Cup Finals (Katie Fri / Hershey Bears)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Interim head coach Todd Nelson of the Edmonton Oilers looks on from the bench in the third period during an NHL game against the Washington Capitals at Verizon Center on January 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 26: Head coach Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and assistant coach Todd Nelson react near the end of their loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Center Alex Limoges, who just joined the Bears this season, said Nelson’s unique coaching style was evident right away.

“The thing that jumped out at me from the start is how he approaches the team,” said Limoges. “If we come in from a bad period he knows when to yell and when to pick guys up. I think he knows how to get the best out of each player.”

Nelson noted he has learned the importance of keeping emotions at bay and remaining calm in both stressful and exciting situations. Nelson went to the Stanley Cup finals as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars, which was a huge test for reigning in nerves.

“You can’t let your highs get too high, your lows get too low, otherwise you’re just an emotional basket case as far as I’m concerned,” Nelson said.

Nelson said that keeping your emotions neutral as a coach is especially important because of how your reactions affect the players. Nelson learned even more about the necessity of remaining cool under pressure last season en route to the Hershey Bears’ 12th Calder Cup.

Hershey Bears crowned AHL’s Regular-Season Champions

Nelson didn’t want to go to game seven last year against the Coachella Valley Firebirds because he knew they were a good team and wanted to finish the job in game six. That didn’t happen, which Nelson said he feels partly had to do with his emotions leading into the matchup.

“I was nervous for the game and the players read that off me,” Nelson said. “So they were uptight. Then I totally changed my attitude for game seven, saying whatever happens, happens and the players read that off of me and they were calm and they got the job done.”

Nelson said his career as a player and coach has been rewarding and he has no plans on relinquishing the helm any time soon. He said he enjoys being a head coach and calling the shots and doesn’t see himself serving as an assistant coach ever again.

“I plan on coaching until I can’t anymore,” Nelson said. “It’s brought me a good life.”

