Hershey Bears announce playoff schedule versus Lehigh Valley Phantoms

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears will open up their playoff run at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Game One of the Atlantic Division semifinals will be on Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

The Bears got a first round playoff bye after finishing with the league’s best record.

The complete playoff schedule is as follows:

Game 1 – Wednesday, May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, May 4 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Wednesday, May 8 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 4 – Saturday, May 11 at Lehigh Valley, PPL Center, 7:05 p.m.

*Game 5 – Sunday, May 12 vs. Lehigh Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey’s home games will go on sale on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.

The Phantoms are the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

