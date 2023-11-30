Hero World Challenge: Rd. 2 tee times, TV and streaming info

Players will re-pair for Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, based upon their scores in the opening round at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Tournament host Tiger Woods will tee off in the second twosome out at 11:02 a.m. ET, following his first-round 75. He'll be paired with Rickie Fowler (74).

The final pairing will be 18-hole co-leaders Tony Finau and Brian Harman, who both opened in 5-under 67. They will tee off at 12:30 p.m.

"Golf Central Pre-Game" will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will showcase early Tiger action, with Round 2 of the Hero airing live on Peacock and Golf Channel at 12:30 p.m. (click here to stream).

Here are the full-field pairings and tee times for Round 2: