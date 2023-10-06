Here's what Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2024

Aug 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / © Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have 17 players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, headlined by Gleyber Torres.

New York's 16 others are Clay Holmes, Domingo German, Lou Trivino, Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt, Jonathan Loaisiga, Kyle Higashioka, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero, Billy McKinney, Matt Bowman, Albert Abreu, Jimmy Cordero and Ryan Weber.

Torres, who enters his age-27 season in 2024, slashed .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI over 158 games during the 2023 season. He and the Yankees agreed in January to a one-year, $9.95 million contract that avoided arbitration.

Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have until a set date -- usually at some point in February -- to come to terms on a new contract. If that doesn't happen, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is determined at a hearing by independent arbitrators.

A team can offer arbitration to a player and then trade that player. So the Yankees can tender contracts to players who might not be in their plans.

According to the MLB Trade Rumors algorithm that "looks at the player’s playing time, position, role, and performance statistics while accounting for inflation," here's what the Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2024...

Gleyber Torres: $15.3 million

Clay Holmes: $6 million

Domingo German: $4.4 million

Lou Trivino: $4.1 million

Nestor Cortes: $3.9 million

Jose Trevino: $2.7 million

Michael King: $2.6 million

Clarke Schmidt: $2.6 million

Jonathan Loaisiga: $2.5 million

Kyle Higashioka: $2.3 million

Jake Bauers: $1.7 million

Franchy Cordero: $1.6 million

Billy McKinney: $1.2 million

Matt Bowman: $1 million

Albert Abreu: $900,000

Jimmy Cordero: $900,000

Ryan Weber: $900,000