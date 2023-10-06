Here's what Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2024
The Yankees have 17 players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, headlined by Gleyber Torres.
New York's 16 others are Clay Holmes, Domingo German, Lou Trivino, Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt, Jonathan Loaisiga, Kyle Higashioka, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero, Billy McKinney, Matt Bowman, Albert Abreu, Jimmy Cordero and Ryan Weber.
Torres, who enters his age-27 season in 2024, slashed .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI over 158 games during the 2023 season. He and the Yankees agreed in January to a one-year, $9.95 million contract that avoided arbitration.
Once a player is offered arbitration, the team and that player's agent have until a set date -- usually at some point in February -- to come to terms on a new contract. If that doesn't happen, both sides submit salary proposals and the player's salary is determined at a hearing by independent arbitrators.
A team can offer arbitration to a player and then trade that player. So the Yankees can tender contracts to players who might not be in their plans.
According to the MLB Trade Rumors algorithm that "looks at the player’s playing time, position, role, and performance statistics while accounting for inflation," here's what the Yankees' arbitration-eligible players are projected to make in 2024...
Gleyber Torres: $15.3 million
Clay Holmes: $6 million
Domingo German: $4.4 million
Lou Trivino: $4.1 million
Nestor Cortes: $3.9 million
Jose Trevino: $2.7 million
Michael King: $2.6 million
Clarke Schmidt: $2.6 million
Jonathan Loaisiga: $2.5 million
Kyle Higashioka: $2.3 million
Jake Bauers: $1.7 million
Franchy Cordero: $1.6 million
Billy McKinney: $1.2 million
Matt Bowman: $1 million
Albert Abreu: $900,000
Jimmy Cordero: $900,000
Ryan Weber: $900,000