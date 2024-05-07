Here's what WNBA commissioner said it would take for Nashville to get expansion team

NEW YORK — WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently visited Nashville for the first time.

Though she called it a "non-WNBA trip," she left Nashville with WNBA thoughts dancing in her head — as in how Nashville might fit into the league's expansion plans, which include growing from 12 teams to 16 by 2028.

"Every time I come back from a city, I'm like, 'This would be a great city for a WNBA team,' " Engelbert said Tuesday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors group at the league offices in Manhattan.

"And I went to Nashville. I was very impressed with the young vibrancy and the music culture, because as the WNBA, we sit kind of at the intersection of sports, culture, women, diversity, inclusion, etc.

"Certainly Nashville (is a candidate)."

The league is about to begin its 28th season, fresh off a draft that saw the Indiana Fever select Iowa's Caitlin Clark first overall.

The road to a new franchise comes with many questions and concerns.

What can Nashville do to get WNBA expansion team?

"We need to find an ownership group that's long-term committed. That's what will put Nashville up on the list," Engelbert said.

Besides an ownership group, what else?

Assuming the arena part is taken care of by Bridgestone, other necessities include "the city itself, demographics, psychographics, companies based there . . . current WNBA fandom," according to Engelbert.

The league also wants access to companies' metrics, whether they be Fortune 500 or Russell 2000.

When could Nashville get a WNBA franchise?

Engelbert said the league's intention is to announce two teams this year, including one during the "next month or two." She did add the caveat that "deals aren't done until they're done."

The Golden State Warriors paid a reported record $50 million expansion fee to the league. The team will begin play in 2025. With that spot and two others spoken for, that leaves one expansion city yet to be determined.

Which other cities is WNBA considering for expansion?

Engelbert said there are approximately 10 cities vying for that last spot, including Nashville.

Those places include: Philadelphia, Toronto, Portland, Nashville and South Florida.

How much will a WNBA franchise in Nashville cost to begin?

It's unlikely the league would settle for less than the reported $50 million the Warriors paid for a franchise.

Where would Nashville's WNBA team play?

Bridgestone Arena seems to be the most logical choice. SEC basketball tournaments have been held there, so hooping would be no problem in the home of the Nashville Predators.

