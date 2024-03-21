Caitlin Clark made NCAA scoring history. She won't catch Lipscomb's Philip Hutcheson, John Pierce

The game clock inside Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, was stuck on 12:01 on March 16, 1990.

That was 11 years, 11 months and seven days before Iowa women's basketball whiz Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's Division I all-time leading scorer with 3,685-and-counting points, was born in Des Moines, Iowa.

Redshirt freshman John Pierce was on the Lipscomb University bench during a quarterfinal of the NAIA men's basketball tournament against Pfeiffer College. His teammate and roommate, 6-foot-8 senior Philip Hutcheson, was on the floor.

With 12 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first half of what turned out to be a 125-83 Lipscomb victory, a ball — and history — coincidentally ended up in Pierce's hands.

"He was kind of looking around for someone to give it to," Pierce said of Hutcheson. "He just happened to see me and just tossed me the ball."

That was the first pass Pierce will never forget receiving from Hutcheson. It occurred just after Hutcheson scored his 4,047th career point, giving him the record for most points by a college basketball player.

Philip Hutcheson and John Pierce played together for the Bison basketball team in 1990, posed together at Lipscomb Academy's basketball court in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ever.

At any level.

The game was paused to recognize the achievement.

The Tennessean's Nick Sullivan described the shot on Page 2C in the next day's newspaper.

"A soft, arching right-handed hook shot in the paint from about 12 feet lipped the rim and settled gently into the netting."

David Lipscomb standout John Pierce (50) goes up for the basket that tied him with Phillip Hutcheson, a former Lipscomb standout, as college basketball’s all-time leading scorer for a career at 4,106 in the Bisons’ 119-102 victory over Cumberland in a packed McQuiddy Gym on Feb. 24, 1994. Pierce finished with 4,110 to take over the top spot.

With the men's and women's NCAA tournaments beginning this week across the country, Clark promises to be a primary focus of college basketball when her team plays its first game Saturday against Holy Cross or UT Martin.

But decades ago, two local men — Hutcheson is now Lipscomb University's athletic director and Pierce the boys basketball coach at Nashville Christian — cemented themselves as the two most prolific scorers in college basketball history.

A fact that stands true to this day.

Pierce finished his college career with 4,230 points to Hutcheson's 4,106. Both scored double-digits in points in every one of their college games.

"If I would have known there was something to that, I would have thrown it to somebody who didn't have any eligibility left," Hutcheson joked of passing his historic ball to Pierce.

The night Lipscomb's John Pierce became king

John Pierce played for the Bison basketball team in 1990, posed at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The game clock inside McQuiddy Gym in Nashville was stuck on 4:54 on Feb. 23, 1994, a day shy of eight years before Clark was born.

Hutcheson, by now in his first year of professional basketball with the Music City Jammers, passed a basketball to Pierce again.

An uncontested layup had just pushed Pierce past Hutcheson in the college basketball record book, his 4,108th career point.

That game, too — a 119-102 win against Cumberland in the regular-season finale — was paused. This time, Hutcheson presented his old roommate with the ball during an impromptu ceremony.

That was the second, and last, pass from Hutcheson that Pierce never will forget.

David Lipscomb teammates Marcus Bodie (14) and Philip Hutcheson battle for a rebound as the nation’s No. 1-ranked NAIA team defeated Christian Brothers of Memphis 103-91 before 3,300 at McQuiddy Gym on Feb. 2, 1989, to extend its winning streak to 31 games.

Under the headline "Pierce is King" and a picture of Pierce holding a sign that read, "Pierce 4108" on the front page of the sports section of the Feb. 25 edition of The Tennessean, Tom Wood described the play.

"It was a patented John Pierce inside move. Only this time, it was so much more special.

"Jam-packed McQuiddy Gym exploded with joy as Pierce shook loose of a defender, took a bullet pass from Malcolm Montgomery and scored an uncontested layup with 4:54 left in the game to become college basketball's all-time leading scorer."

Clark, who will enter the WNBA Draft after this season, is 545 points behind Pierce's record. She's 421 behind Hutcheson.

Pierce, upon receiving the record-breaking ball, immediately heaved it into the upper section of the arena. The ball ended up in the hands of his father before finding a home in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Hutcheson's ball and jersey from his record game ended up in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Hutcheson and Pierce ended up 1-2 in college record books.

Kodak moments with Philip Hutcheson, John Pierce

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee Philip Hutcheson from Lipscomb, left, with 2022 class inductee David Suddeth from Trevecca.

All these years later, on a couch inside his office at Lipscomb and just steps away from Don Meyer Court, Hutcheson dug through two cardboard boxes filled with aging-yellowed envelopes.

"I like the old stuff," Hutcheson said.

"Yeah, from back in the day," Pierce said.

Hutcheson finally found what he was looking for: two envelopes packed with black-and-white photos, both with Pierce's name written in purple marker on the front.

"That guy, he is an athlete right there," Hutcheson said with a laugh while pointing to a picture of Pierce.

The jabbing continued, with Pierce suggesting Hutcheson would some day have a statue sitting on Lipscomb's campus.

"I don't know if it's gone through yet," Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson's No. 44 and Pierce's No. 50 remain the only two men's basketball numbers retired by Lipscomb.

'As little defense as possible'

David Lipscomb seniors Marcus Bodie, left, Darrin Henrie, Philip Hutcheson and Wade Tomlinson surround freshman Jerry Meyer, center, during a lite moment in practice Oct. 24, 1988. Meyer is attempting to dribble his way into the Bisons lineup as the team has been ranked No. 1 in the NAIA preseason poll.

Pierce was a freshman forward fresh from Franklin Road Academy when he joined Lipscomb's basketball team. He left a two-time NAIA player of the year and four-time NAIA All-American. Hutcheson was a senior forward from Lipscomb Academy who matched that All-American feat.

Both are in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

"He was a big part of why I came to Lipscomb," Pierce said. "He was a big recruiter for the school."

The focus of Lipscomb's offense then was to get the ball to post players, which benefitted Pierce and Hutcheson greatly.

And who could argue?

Their coach, Meyer, was the author of 32 basketball books. He also held the record for most wins by a men's college basketball coach — 932 — until 2011, when Duke's Mike Krzyzewski passed him. ESPN baseball writer Buster Olney also wrote a book about Meyer — "How Lucky You Can Be: The Story of Coach Don Meyer"— while he worked for the Nashville Banner.

"We tried to play as little defense as possible," joked Pierce, who also holds has the most rebounds in Lipscomb University history with 1,497.

'Philip will be President of the United States'

Philip Hutcheson played for the Bison basketball team in 1990, posing by the historic McQuiddy Gymnasium where he use to play basketball with his teammate, John Pierce, at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Pierce was the better Nintendo baseball player when he roomed with Hutcheson.

Hutcheson the student who never had a grade lower than an A in college and was valedictorian of his graduating class at Lipscomb.

"Philip will be president of the United States before he's a star in the NBA. I really think he could be president," Meyer once said of him.

Pierce, who spent five years playing professionally in Australia, France and Japan before becoming a high school coach and teacher, is the son of former NFL player Danny Pierce.

Danny Pierce played for Vince Lombardi. That was in 1970 with the then-Washington Redskins. Pierce carried the ball five times for six yards and caught a pass for six more before he decided to retire and sell insurance to take care of his family.

As a child, John Pierce would come home from school with a backpack in his left hand and a basketball in his right. His father taught him how to shoot one-handed on the family's hoop that way.

"That was my introduction to real basketball, instead of just chucking it up there with two hands," he said.

On Caitlin Clark: 'She's been great for basketball'

Caitlin Clark has two fans in Hutcheson and Pierce.

Not to mention current Lipscomb University men's basketball coach Lennie Acuff.

"Forget about Caitlin Clark," Acuff joked, pointing toward Hutcheson and Pierce in Hutcheson's office. "These two guys right here are the story."

Both blushed at the suggestion.

"She's phenomenal," Hutcheson said of Clark. "She's been great for basketball. I mean nothing but respect for her. A story that people have followed for a few years, making watching her a bit of must-see TV."

Pierce said his lingering recollection of breaking Hutcheson's record was not the ball or the aftermath, but the sound of clicking cameras, all trying to capture history in a snapshot.

All eyes — and cameras — no doubt will be on Clark in the coming weeks.

Among them will be the two guys from Nashville who have scored the most points in college basketball history.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Caitlin Clark is a great scorer, but two Lipscomb stars are at the top