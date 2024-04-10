Here's why soccer fans are booing player Korbin Albert

Korbin Albert Womens Champions League womens soccer european football Megan Rapinoe celebrates winning 2019 FIFA Womens World Cup

U.S. women’s national soccer team member Korbin Albert is receiving universal condemnation for old social media posts mocking LGBTQ+ people, including one celebrating the injury of legendary player Megan Rapinoe.

Albert entered the U.S. team's match against Japan on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 78 minutes into the game. As her name was called as a substitute, fans began to loudly boo.



Albert drew ire recently after fans discovered that she had reposted TikTok videos from conservative influencers, including one in which a woman says that she finds the term “cisgender” is “disrespectful.” Another featured a man listing same-sex attraction and “feeling transgender” among vices he claimed his Christian faith save him from.

Albert also liked a post on Instagram thanking God for "taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.” Rapinoe, alongside being one of the most acclaimed soccer players of all time, is also a member of and vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Rapinoe condemned Albert's comments without naming the 20-year-old, writing in an Instagram post: “For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?”

“Because if you aren’t, all you believe in his hate. And kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up!” Rapinoe wrote, signing the message with “yours truly, #15,” the number Rapinoe wore before her retirement and which Albert wears now.



Albert issued an apology hours after Rapinoe's post, claiming that "liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent."

“I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended," Albert said. “I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields,” she continued. “I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

Albert's response did not directly address the homophobia in the posts she shared, leaving many fans feeling unsatisfied. And they weren't alone — U.S. women's national team captain Lindsey Horan and veteran Alex Morgan soon after issued a statement to multiple outlets, including the Washington Post, directly addressing the "disappointing situation."

"We’ve worked extremely hard to uphold the integrity of this national team through all of the generations, and we are extremely, extremely sad that this standard was not upheld," Horan said. "Our fans and our supporters feel like this is a team that they can rally behind, and it’s so important that they feel and continue to feel undeniably heard and seen.”

Morgan added that "we've had internal discussions around the situation and that will stay within the team, but one thing also to note is that we have never shied away from hard conversations within this team."

Albert has also seemingly been condemned even by her union, as the United States Women's National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) released a statement Wednesday backing LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

"The women's soccer community is one of joy, excitement, kindness and love. We have worked to ensure our community is safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone. As allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, those efforts will not stop," it said. "Across the country, human rights are being stripped away. LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights. Today and every day the USWNT Players will stand up for those rights."