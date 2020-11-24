Here’s the lesson from Joe Burrow's injury the teams who draft Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields must learn
The last 48 hours have been a serious storm for the Cincinnati Bengals, and for good reason.
In the aftermath of Joe Burrow’s devastating, multi-ligament knee injury on Sunday against Washington, the Bengals have taken a blizzard of criticism. Fate had been building toward this moment, it seemed, given all the unnecessary punishment Burrow absorbed behind a porous offensive line.
Over the first nine games of the season, Burrow — the No. 1 overall pick, the team’s future — took a league-high 72 hits. But it didn’t even take that long for Burrow to start being conscious of the punishment he was taking.
A month ago, I noticed one instance against Indianapolis where Burrow purposely went to the ground instead of trying to extend the play. It was the first time I saw Burrow, a cocksure, creative playmaker with flair and a bright future, just taking the “L” on a play instead of trying to make something happen. I worried that it was the kind of thing you see a young quarterback do when they’ve been hit too much.
And for that, I blamed the Bengals’ front office, specifically owner Mike Brown, and you should, too. They knew their offensive line was bad last year, and despite the millions they spent on defense in free agency to improve that side of the ball, the offensive line did not receive any significant fortification, aside from the return of 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams. And yes, we should also blame the coaching (including o-line coach Jim Turner, who is responsible for the group).
But it was clear after last season that without a consistently strong ground game that could relieve pressure on the passing game — it’s worth noting here that the Bengals finished 24th in rushing DVOA last season and again, they didn’t really improve the o-line this offseason — that Burrow would likely be put in position to take a lot of punishment. Especially since they play in a super-competitive division, one that would set Burrow up to be hit a lot since the Bengals would often be trailing and thus forced to throw.
Now, that’s not always a death knell for young quarterbacks in the modern era. Some Hall of Famers took beatings as young quarterbacks and made it through just fine, including Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning.
But many others, including Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, have been dropped into situations with solid offensive lines and immediately fared well.
So my question is this: Why would you even risk putting your young quarterback in unnecessary danger if you can avoid it? Why wouldn’t you prioritize shoring up the protection and giving him the pieces he needs up front early to avoid another David Carr or Andrew Luck situation?
And honestly, that’s the lesson the teams currently jockeying for a top-two pick in next spring’s draft — where prizes Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields await — need to take from Burrow’s injury, and the avalanche of criticism the Bengals that have resulted from it: Protect your most important asset by investing in the offensive line via the draft and free agency.
Period, point-blank, end of story.
It’s a message that one team in particular that seems destined to draft Lawrence or Fields, the New York Jets, would be wise to heed. While the Jaguars, who currently own the No. 2 pick at 1-9, have an average pass-blocking offensive line, the Jets’ is easily one of the worst in football (2020 first-round left tackle Mekhi Becton notwithstanding). So here’s hoping the Jets recognize it and don’t risk their future in the same way the Bengals did.
As for the Bengals, well, the only good news for them is that, as ugly as the injury is, Burrow will eventually make it back. After all, if Alex Smith can return from his war-like injury, an NFL quarterback can return from just about anything. Remember, Carson Wentz also returned from a complicated multi-ligament knee injury, and so did Teddy Bridgewater.
But … it could take a while. It’s a nine-to-12-month injury, which means that even if he heals like the Marvel character Wolverine — and hey, maybe he will — it’s still a stretch to assume he’ll be full go by the start of the 2021 regular season.
And if that proves to be the case, that could dramatically alter the competitive timeline of the Bengals, who will be entering year three of coach Zac Taylor’s stewardship and thus, need to be showing signs of meaning improvement in an extremely difficult division. Yet, it’s hard to imagine that happening without Burrow, who the Bengals cannot afford to rush back before he’s ready.
It’s an unfortunate pickle to be in yet, it’s one they brought on themselves. Here’s to hoping that when one of the league’s brightest young stars at the league’s most important position does return, he’ll be doing it with the type of help around him that he should have had from the start.
