Here's Which Teams Are in the NFL Playoffs This Weekend

Happy 2020! A new year is upon us which means everyone you know is focused on three things: fitness, finances, and football.

If you've already skipped the gym more times than you've gone and blown your monthly budget on post-holiday sales, it's not too late to brush up on your sports knowledge.

Whether you hold a fantasy football champion title or you can't tell a touchdown from a field goal, the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl can be pretty confusing. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL Playoffs.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The 2020 NFL playoffs began on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

How many teams are in the NFL playoffs?

Each year, 12 teams qualify for the NFL playoffs and compete for a chance to play in the NFL Championship (aka the Super Bowl). There are six teams from each conference—the American Football Conference and National Football Conference—and the Super Bowl will pit the winner of the AFC against the champion of the NFC in February.

There are three rounds in the NFL playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl: the Wild Card round, the Divisional round, and the Conference Championship round. The first round features 12 teams, the second round features eight teams, and the third round features four teams. The two winning teams from the third playoff round go on play in the NFL Championship.

What teams are in the NFL playoffs?

The Divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs begins on January 11. There are eight teams competing: San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans.

Here are the matchups of the remaining teams:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Saturday, January 11)

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, January 12)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Saturday, January 11)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, January 12)

What channel are the NFL playoffs on?

You can watch the NFL playoff games on NBC, Fox, and CBS. Here's a breakdown of which game will be on which channel:

NBC

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Available to stream on fuboTV.

CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Available to stream on CBS All Access.

Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Available to stream on fuboTV.

