Here's how much Tennessee football will pay new linebackers coach William Inge

Tennessee football will pay new linebackers coach William Inge a base salary of $720,000 plus bonuses depending on team success in the 2024 season to begin a two-year contract.

On Wednesday, UT confirmed Inge's hiring and released his salary details to Knox News in a memorandum of understanding.

Inge also gets a $35,000 moving stipend and $600 in monthly vehicle allowance. And percentage bonuses are available if the Vols play in a bowl game, SEC championship game or College Football Playoff. That's standard in contracts for UT coaches.

It's comparable to Inge's pay as co-defensive coordinator at Washington, which had climbed to $725,000 in 2023. He earned $650,000 in his first season at Washington in 2022.

"Tennessee has a championship pedigree," Inge said in a school release. "I am extremely excited to be a part of the Volunteer family and look forward to earning a championship."

Inge was reportedly headed to Alabama, where he'd reunite with former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. But no contract terms were reported.

Instead, UT nabbed Inge to replace Brian Jean-Mary, who left last week to join Michigan's staff.

How William Inge salary compares to Brian Jean-Mary

Jean-Mary, 48, had been the linebackers coach for three seasons at UT. He had a starting salary of $550,000 in 2021.

A year ago, Jean-Mary's contract had been extended through January 2025 with a pay increase from $590,000 to $665,000 for the 2023 season.

Inge, 50, had experienced a similar pay increase at Washington. Before that, he earned $320,000 as Fresno State's defensive coordinator in 2021 and $332,000 as Indiana's co-defensive coordinator in 2020, according to USA TODAY's assistant coach salary database.

What Josh Heupel said about new linebackers coach

Inge takes over a young linebacking corps with one older exception.

Keenan Pili, the BYU transfer who suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023 opener, returns for his seventh year in college football. He will be 26 years old when the 2024 season kicks off.

Elijah Herring led the team with 80 tackles as a sophomore last season. Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander were in the rotation as freshmen. Kalib Perry and Jalen Smith also return as contributors.

"William is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable linebacker coaches in the country," UT coach Josh Heupel said in a school release. "He has a proven resume of success and understands what it takes to compete for championships on the defensive side of the ball.

"William is also a great family man, and I know our players and coaches will enjoy working with him. We are excited to welcome his family to Rocky Top."

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's how much Tennessee football will pay new LBs coach William Inge