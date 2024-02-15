Brian Jean-Mary leaves post as Tennessee linebackers coach to return to Michigan

Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has accepted a job at Michigan, a source confirmed to Knox News, meaning the Vols have lost their second assistant this week.

On Feb. 12, running backs coach Jerry Mack left for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jean-Mary was a member of coach Josh Heupel’s original UT staff in 2021. He has been a valuable position coach and one of the Vols’ best recruiters.

A year ago, Jean-Mary got a one-year contract extension to January 2025 and a pay increase from $590,000 to $665,000.

He is returning to Michigan, where he coached linebackers on Jim Harbaugh’s staff in 2020. Jean-Mary and new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore worked together during that season.

Jean-Mary is a 24-year college coaching veteran.

His previous stops include Louisville (2000), South Carolina (2001-02), North Alabama (2003), Georgia Tech (2004-09), Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16), South Florida (2017-19), Michigan (2020) and UT (2021-23).

Josh Heupel has lost four assistants from original staff

This is the most turnover that Heupel’s otherwise stable staff has undergone in one offseason. He had lost only two assistants in the previous two years.

Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns accepted the same position with the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season. And offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh became South Florida’s coach after the 2022 season.

There are six assistants remaining from Heupel’s original 2021 staff, including offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Joey Halzle, offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, defensive line coach Rodney Garner, secondary coach Willie Martinez and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler.

