Tennessee football intercepted linebackers coach William Inge on his way from Washington to Alabama.

Inge is expected to be hired by UT, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Knox News on Monday. The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Inge was reportedly headed to Alabama, where he'd reunite with former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer. Instead, the Vols nabbed him to be their new linebackers coach.

Inge will replace Brian Jean-Mary, who left last week to join Michigan's staff. This is the first new defensive assistant coach hired under UT coach Josh Heupel since assembling his original staff in 2021.

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies co-defensive coordinator William Inge talks to the media during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Inge had served under DeBoer for the past four seasons at two schools. He was Washington's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022-23. And he was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Fresno State in 2020-21.

Inge's other coaching stops include Iowa (1998-2000), Northern Iowa (2001-04), Colorado (2005), San Diego State (2006-07), Cincinnati (2008-09), University of Buffalo (2010-11), Buffalo Bills (2012) and Indiana (2013-19).

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee, and not Alabama, lands linebackers coach William Inge