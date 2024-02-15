Here's a look at Murfreesboro area football's top college football recruits for 2025, 2026 classes

With the 2024 national signing day behind us, it's time to look ahead at the top Murfreesboro area high school football players in upcoming recruiting classes.

Following are the area's top prospects in the 2025 and 2026 class, including top offers and recent visits:

Class of 2025

Tarrion Grant

The Siegel 2024 senior reclassified to the 2025 class and committed to Purdue in January. He has used all of his high school eligibility. However, he is still picking up big offers, including Alabama this week and Texas A&M in late January. The four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the state's No. 3-ranked player and No. 7-ranked cornerback nationally.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Grant also has SEC offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Other Power Five offers include Michigan, Colorado, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State and Florida State.

Jaylan Morgan

The Rockvale defensive back and four-star prospect is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 player in Tennessee and No. 15 safety nationally in the 2025 class. He has racked up Power Five offers, including Tennessee, where he last took an unofficial visit in November, and Alabama, where he took an unofficial visit in March.

The 6-0, 180-pound Morgan has picked up offers from Florida, TCU, Ole Miss, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Memphis and Indiana in 2024. He also has SEC offers from Missouri, Michigan State and Vanderbilt, as well as Power Five offers from Oklahoma, Colorado, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among others, including MTSU.

Morgan, who had 20 tackles last season, with teams rarely throwing in his direction, said he doesn't have plans for upcoming visits.

Daune Morris

The Oakland running back is listed by 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 12 player in Tennessee and No. 23 athlete in the nation in the 2025 class. He took visits to both Tennessee and Alabama in November, with the Vols offering on his visit. Since then Auburn, Indiana and Florida have also offered.

The 5-10, 180-pound Morris also has Power Five offers from Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Purdue, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and TCU, among others.

The Mr. Football finalist and Region 3-6A Offensive MVP rushed for 2,012 yards and 33 touchdowns and added 568 receiving yards and three more TDs.

Oakland running back Daune Morris heads downfield for a touchdown as Riverdale's D.J. Taylor pursues during the 6A state quarterfinals in November.

D.J. Taylor

The Riverdale defensive back is a three-star prospect, ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 21 player in Tennessee and No. 57 safety nationally in the 2025 class. He was offered by Auburn in late January, his most recent offer since last summer.

The 6-0, 185-pound Taylor also has Power Five offers from Vanderbilt and Indiana with other offers from Memphis, Marshall and Charlotte, among others. He had 23 tackles and more than 650 offensive yards for the Warriors in 2023. He said he has multiple visits in mind for March and April, but is still deciding where.

Caleb Ellison

The 6-0, 205-pound Oakland junior linebacker considered reclassifying as 2026, but has stuck with his true class and has picked up offers from New Mexico State, Western Kentucky and Toledo. He has visits scheduled in March, including Duke. Ellison had 98 tackles. 6.5 sacks and an interception in 2023.

BASKETBALL: TSSAA girls basketball playoffs: Murfreesboro area storylines, hot teams, players to watch

Class of 2026

Zyntreacs Otey

The Riverdale defensive back just completed his junior season but reclassified to the 2026 class. The 5-11, 170-pound Otey currently doesn't have a 247Sports Composite ranking, but racked up 2023 offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky and Memphis. Otey, who had 66 tackles and two interceptions in 2023, plans on visiting Arkansas, Purdue and UConn in the coming weeks.

BASKETBALL: TSSAA boys basketball tournament: Murfreesboro area storylines, players to watch

Craig Tutt

The Oakland defensive back doesn't currently have a 247Sports ranking, but has already racked up SEC offers from Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The 6-0, 180-pound safety earned the Vols offer on an unofficial visit to Knoxville in November. He also had an unofficial visit to Alabama in November. Tutt, who had 54 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Football recruiting: Murfreesboro area's top 2025, 2026 top prospects