Here's how the sports world is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX

It was 50 years ago on Thursday, June 23, that Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was passed into law. That act changed the trajectory of women's athletics and will continue to shape the future of them.

The 37 words of Title IX prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs and activities. It took years after the passage of the law for it to begin to take hold, but it eventually led to the rise of collegiate women's athletic programs and professional leagues. But while there has been great progress, there is also a long way to go.

This month leagues, athletes and leaders have honored the 50th anniversary of the law. Here is more on Title IX, women's sports to watch on Thursday, and how the sports world is celebrating the anniversary this weekend.

What to read on Title IX

From Yahoo Sports:

Women's sports to watch for Title IX anniversary

Basketball/WNBA (Thursday): Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury (8 p.m., WNBA League Pass), Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics (10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network), Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky (10:30 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass)

Softball/Athletes Unlimited AUX (Thursday): Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU), Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Story continues

Tennis/Wimbledon qualifiers (Thursday)

WNBA, AU softball break out T-shirts

WNBA teams and coaches began wearing "50 years of Title IX" T-shirts in warm-ups and on the sidelines this week.

50 years of Title IX. pic.twitter.com/m6spA4udxL — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 22, 2022

Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball players will also commemorative jerseys with the roman numeral "IX" on their backs for the final series of the fantasy-like league.

Ahead of the AU doubleheader on Thursday that will air on ESPNU, nine Little League players from Pachappa Little League in Riverside, California, will throw out the first pitch. AU will also welcome and recognize Southern California softball legends Sue Enquist (11-time national champion as UCLA player and coach) and Stacey Nuvemen-Deniz (three-time Olympic medalist with Team USA). The games are being held at San Diego State University, where Nuveman-Deniz is currently head coach.

Victoria Hayward in AU's "IX" jerseys for the 50th anniversary. (Athletes Unlimited)

Twitter hosts series of Spaces to highlight change

Twitter is launching a day of Twitter Spaces conversations to "champion and shine a light on women’s rights, their voices and stories, and host important conversations."

It will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET with "Women in Sports Media, Covering Women's Sports" featuring ESPN's Elle Duncan, Sarah Spain, Holly Rowe and LaChina Robinson. ESPN is hosting the chat.

There will be two "fireside chats." The first is at 1:45 p.m. ET with "Women Changing the Political Game" and the second at 2:30 p.m. with "Women of NASA: Past, Present and Future."

The WNBA will host the final chat title "26 Years of the WNBA ... What's Next?" at 3:05 p.m. ET. It will feature Bleacher Report's Ari Chambers, Stetson University assistant coach and former WNBA player Barbara Farris, former WNBA player and coach Sylvia Crowley, and vice president of the Phoenix Mercury and Suns Ann Meyers.

According to Twitter, the conversation around gender equality in sports rose 7% year-over-year on its platform. The average number of tweets about NCAA women's sports has grown 127% over the past five years, per the site.

Big Ten hosting first Women's Leadership Summit

The Big Ten conference is hosting its first Women's Leadership Summit, a first for the organization, in concert with the Title IX anniversary.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a release the event will bring together "some of the most exceptional women in collegiate athletics and underscores the mission of the Big Ten Conference to elevate women's sports."

“This event is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering transformational educational experiences and growth opportunities to our student-athletes.”

ESPN's Sarah Spain will deliver opening remarks to more than 75 student-athletes, coaches and administrators from the 14 schools. The attendees will have opportunity to network, learn and meet mentors. Guest speakers will cover the history of the law as well as trailblazers in women's athletics. They include Jackie Joyner-Kersee (four-time Olympian), Tierra Davidson (World Cup champion, Chicago Red Stars), Katrina Adams (former professional tennis player and CEO of the United States Tennis Association) and Jennifer King (assistant running backs coach, Washington Commanders).