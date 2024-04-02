Here's what Florida State transfer DT Malcolm Ray adds to Rutgers football's defense

PISCATAWAY – With so many defensive players returning for next season, Rutgers football doesn't have many holes to fill or position battles to sort through.

But the Scarlet Knights do have to replace two starters on the defensive line.

Enter Malcolm Ray, who’s in the mix to help fill one of those spots.

Ray transferred to Rutgers after spending five seasons at Florida State, where he played in 43 games and made seven starts, piling up 60 tackles (10 for loss) with 3½ sacks.

Bur Ray, a Miami native, found a new home with the Scarlet Knights.

He’s confident it was a perfect fit.

“For one, I was just looking for an opportunity,” Ray said following Rutgers' third spring practice. “And then two, watching the film as I was being recruited, it's so similar to Florida State. So it was like, how can I not? If it’s similar to that, then I can come over here and do what I do best, play ball and be around players that will help me get that.”

Defensive line has been a strength for Rutgers in recent seasons as the Scarlet Knights have built up quality depth at the position – important since they rotate players in and out throughout games to keep players fresh.

Rutgers returns defensive ends Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey, but defensive tackles Mayan Ahanotu and Isaiah Iton graduated. The Scarlet Knights have options to replace them, including Ray, Kyonte Hamilton, Rene Konga and Zaire Angoy, among others.

But in Ray, Rutgers found an experienced player who’s been productive at a high level with the Seminoles.

Ray last season played in all of Florida State’s 14 games and made five starts.

Now he’ll get to test himself in the Big Ten, a conference filled with massive offensive lines.

"I feel like it will help me take my game to another level," Ray said. "This will help me take the next step in my journey to get me where I’ve got to get to, going against the best of the best.”

Greg Schiano and his coaching staff are selective about who they bring in from the transfer portal, emphasizing any player must be a good fit not just for what Rutgers wants to do on the field, but also within the program’s culture.

The Scarlet Knights are confident they found that in Ray.

“The first thing you know about Malcolm is he’s an unbelievable person,” defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak said. “I think that’s something that goes missed now with this transfer portal. You can miss easily. Guys might be looking for different things. Him, his family, they fit with us. We knew that when they visited, and I’m just so excited about that part. Listen, he wouldn’t be here if he couldn’t play. But what makes it even better is he connects with us.”

Ray said he found a family atmosphere with Rutgers.

“From the moment I got here, and now I’ve been around them for a period of time, everybody loves each other,” Ray said. “As you can see, the O-line, the running backs, the receivers, all the positions, even the coaching staff, have that close relationship with each other. This is a family outside of a family. Everybody is real close, they have each other’s back. That’s something you need as a team to compete at a high level.”

