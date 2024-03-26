Here's what Rutgers football's quarterbacks are saying as competition officially begins

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers’ quarterback competition has officially begun.

The Scarlet Knights took the field for their first spring practice Tuesday, giving incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt and Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis their first opportunities to make an impression to earn the starting job.

Both quarterbacks made it clear they’re embracing the competition.

“We’re competing for our jobs every day,” Wimsatt said following practice. “Competing only raises our level of play. At the end of the day we’re just trying to make the team better and build off of last year.”

There’s still a long way to go before Rutgers’ season opener against Howard on Aug. 31, plenty of time to sort out who will ultimately win the starting job.

But coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca brought in a signal-caller in Kaliakmanis who previously played for Ciarrocca at Minnesota, is familiar with his system, and like Wimsatt, is accepting of the fact he’s going to have to earn the job.

“Super competitive with each other,” Kaliakmanis said. “We’re not competing against, we’re competing with. That’s what I noticed from this team so far. And l love that. I love that everybody’s hungry, everybody wants to work.”

There’s no question that Rutgers, which also has Ajani Sheppard and true freshman AJ Surace as scholarship quarterbacks, needs more consistency at the position.

Wimsatt made strides in 2023, but still needs to improve in some areas, particularly his accuracy – Wimsatt completed 48 percent of his passes last season. But Wimsatt’s running ability – he rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 – brings an important dynamic to the offense.

The addition of Athan Kaliakmanis to Rutgers football's QB room

Wimsatt said Kaliakmanis has been a good addition.

“He’s a great guy,” Wimsatt said of Kaliakmanis. “We pick each other’s brains. It’s been nothing but beneficial to the quarterback room to have him there. I think the quarterback room has done a great job of making sure we compete every day, whether it’s in the weight room, or the meeting room our out on the field, our first day being out there.”

Kaliakmanis’ familiarity with Ciarrocca’s offense has also helped Wimsatt.

“Even at Minnesota, they may have not looked at a certain play the same way,” Wimsatt said. “I think it’s interesting. You get to see it from different perspectives – how they used to see it and how they see it now. It’s nice to have another older guy in there and we can pick each other’s brains.”

Kaliakmanis, who transferred to Rutgers in early January, said Wimsatt was one of the first people to welcome him to Rutgers and the team.

“He was the leader that stepped up and took me under his wing,” Kaliakmanis said. “I really appreciate that from him, he’s a really good dude.”

Athan Kaliakmanis embracing the battle

Kaliakmanis last season went 156-of-294 passing (53.1 percent) for 1,838 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 94 yards and two scores.

His experience with Ciarrocca gave him a good grasp on Rutgers’ offensive system, but said there’s still some new aspects he’s learning.

"We knew the competitor he is, he has a background in this system," Schiano said. "It was a guy we believe in and it gives us a chance to create competition and hopefully the cream will rise to the top and we’ll have better quarterback play in ’24 than we did in ’23."

Whether he can supplant Wimsatt remains to be seen.

But Kaliakmanis is ready for whatever role he’s ultimately in.

“I came here to win, and to do whatever I can to help this team win,” Kaliakmanis said. “If that’s me putting my body on the line for my teammates, I’m willing to do. I’m willing to do anything I can to help this team win. Whatever role that is, whatever the situation is, that’s what I want to do.”

