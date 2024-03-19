Here's everything you need to know about Caleb Williams' Pro Day

Here's everything you need to know about Caleb Williams' Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

USC's Pro Day, which will feature quarterback Caleb Williams, is upon us.

Here's everything you need to know about Williams' pro day.

When is Caleb Williams' pro day?

USC will host its pro day on March 20. It will be carried live on the NFL Network and streamed on NFL+ starting at 12:30 p.m. CT. It will air on NFL Network at 7 p.m.

What will Caleb Williams do on his pro day?

The difference between pro days and the NFL combine is the freedom. There are universal drills quarterbacks and specific positions can do, but teams can request the athletes do certain drills.

Williams will participate and he'll throw to wide receiver Brenden Rice, the receiver confirmed to Colin Cowherd on his show recently.

"Caleb Williams. Yeah, heck yeah," Rice said to Cowherd. "I'm trying to go ahead and compete at whatever people would like me to go out there and do. I'm gonna go out there and do it. A couple of drills, a couple of routes. Do a little of the shuttle, L-drill, three-cone and just try to put my best foot forward, man."

USC WR Brendan Rice tells Colin Cowherd that Caleb Williams will be throwing to him at USC’s pro day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E2ggtmFu6u — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) March 19, 2024

Who from the Bears will attend Williams' pro day?

Recently, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported the Bears will have a cohort at USC's pro day.

"A contingent as big as 7 or 8 people," Cronin said on Sportscenter. "Everybody from Ryan Poles, Ian Cunningham, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph. They're gonna have a lot of people on hand to evaluate Caleb Williams at his pro day.

From @SportsCenter: The Chicago Bears are headed to Caleb Williams’ pro day on Wednesday, but that’s not where they’ll glean the most important information on the top QB prospect ahead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/DAJbhbpgYA — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 18, 2024

Remember, the Bears won't be alone. There's a strong chance all 32 teams have some sort of representation at USC's pro day.

Who else can the Bears scout at USC's pro day?

It's not just Williams competing at USC's pro day on Wednesday. Several of his teammates will also showcase their abilities to the teams in attendance.

Some of the other athletes participating at pro day include WR Brenden Rice, WR Tahj Washington, RB MarShawn Lloyd, OL Jarrett Kingston, DL Solomon Byrd, SAF Calen Bullock and CB Christian Roland-Wallace.

Why are pro days important?

At USC's pro day, the Bears will finish up their evaluation of Williams, who they are expected to draft with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

They'll be able to watch Williams throw, which he declined to do at the NFL combine. The Bears will also have the opportunity to talk with Williams and further learn about his character. They were only given a short interview with him at the combine.

The real coup de grâce will come during Williams' top-30 visit with the Bears. The Bears attempted to usher Williams into Halas Hall just after the combine, which is a rarity for top-30 visits. It didn't happen, but the Bears will make it happen after they watch his pro day.

Williams will get a tour of the facility and the Bears can dive deeper into interviewing him. That all starts on Wednesday when the Bears attend USC's pro day in Southern California.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.