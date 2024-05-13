Herendeen, Illinois golf lead after first day of Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. (WCIA) — Through one round at the NCAA Stanford Regional, Illinois sits firmly in the lead.

Illinois finished the day -17, four strokes ahead of second-place Florida State and six ahead of the hosting Stanford Cardinal.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Herendeen leads the individual competition at -7, with two more Illini in the top five.

The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Tournament in Carlsbad, California.

