Herd of runners take part Dixon's Stampede

May 8—On a bright beautiful Saturday morning, runners from across Northwest Montana assembled in Dixon for the annual Bison Stampede.

The event was started in part to help raise money to add improvements for the students.

"We put the money into things that will help the kids," Dixon Principal Crista Anderson said.

Some of the funds from this year's event may help build a future long-jump pit for the school's track and field program. The Stampede started in 2015 and has taken place each year except for the year covid caused its cancelation. Each year breakfast cooked by the Dixon School kitchen staff is also available for purchase. Those receipts also go to help fund future projects.

The starting gate was set up in front of the 106-year-old Dixon School. Registration took place by the starting gate with school clerk Breezy Stipe checking in runners and passing out items donated by the Tribal Health Department.

This year's winner for the Dixon student designed Bison Stampede T-shirt was 12-year-old Sonny Matt. Master of Ceremonies Stuart Morton, was on hand for his ninth year.

All age groups were represented including 2-year-old Rebecca Baumann who spent some of the 5K race in a stroller pushed by her father, Jake. Little Rebecca did run the last half mile.

Results for the 10K race were first place 12-year-old Sonny Matt, with a time of 1:25:4. His brother, 11-year-old Joey Matt, was close behind at 1:25:5. Third place winner was 12-year-old Abram Boyd, at 1:25:15.

5K winners were 7-year-old Fern Rigles at 30:13. She was also the fastest female overall. Her dad, Seth, took second place with a time of 30:14. Third place was taken by Jon Harber from Missoula, who was the oldest runner at 70.

Harber joked, "I was beaten by someone 10 times younger than me."

Fastest male under 30 was Seth Rigles, followed by Jon Harber and Bill Miles. Winner for the fastest female over eighteen was school principal Crista Anderson at 34:21 in the 5K race.

The 10K race had three entries, all from the Dixon track program. Sixteen individuals took part in the 5K race. The last race was the fun run, which had 22 entries.

Sponsors of the event were Blackfoot, Special Tees, Valley Bank and Runners Edge. At the end of the race awards were passed out.

And they're Off! Brothers Joey Matt, Sonny Matt and Abram Boyd start the 10K race at the Dixon Stampede. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Fern Rigles, 7, leads her father, Seth, to the finish line of the Dixon Stampede. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)

Bison Stampede runners Rebecca Baumann, 2, and dad Jake Near at the finish of the 5K race. (Tracy Scott/Valley Press)