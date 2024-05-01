Help name the Mets’ new service dog, a Golden and Labrador Retriever mix

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Looks like the Mets have found a friendly face to helm the ship during their search for a new mascot – and the team is turning to fans to help name the pup.

The Mets are helping raise a future service dog alongside America’s VetDogs, which trains service dogs for veterans and first responders.

All the young pup is missing now is a name, and fans can vote via a poll on the Mets’ social media. Voting is already open, and the name will be revealed Thursday at 1:10 p.m. when the Mets take on the Chicago Cubs.

See the potential names for the Mets’ pup:

Buddy (named after Bud Harrelson)

Doc (named after Doc Gooden)

Mookie (named after Mookie Wilson)

(Courtesy of New York Mets)

The dog is a “handsome” 11-week-old yellow lab and Golden Retriever mix that’s ready to get training with Mets staff and fans. He’ll hang out for 14-16 months at the Mets front office and get a front-row seat to some Citi Field events to help him become a “confident and calm” service dog, according to organizers.

“The new puppy will undoubtedly become a cherished member of both the team and front office, and we are excited to watch the newest Mets VetDog begin this journey,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs.

