Heili Alateng out of UFC Fight Night 240 fight vs. Victor Hugo
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 240 is down a man.
With Heili Alateng out due to illness, the promotion is seeking a replacement bantamweight to fight Victor Hugo on four days’ notice at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Two people with knowledge of the withdrawal informed MMA Junkie of it Tuesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Alateng (16-9-2 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) most recently competed in October when he lost a unanimous decision to Chris Gutierrez. The defeat snapped a two-fight winning streak that included victories over Kevin Croom and Chad Anheliger.
Hugo (24-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) has won 13 fights in a row. He earned his UFC contract with a submission of Eduardo Matias Torres Caut in 2023. Hugo was expected to debut vs. Daniel Marcos in November, but the fight was canceled after he missed weight.
With the change, the UFC Fight Night 240 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker
Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont
Victor Hugo vs. TBA
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez
Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
Cesar Almeida vs. Dylan Budka
Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins
