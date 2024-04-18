Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

The Miami Heat have a second chance to make it to the playoffs after losing the first play-in game to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night, but Jimmy Butler won't be able to help them. After injuring his knee during the Heat's 105-104 loss, Butler will reportedly be out multiple weeks with a possible MCL injury.

The expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury.

Butler's injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter. He landed hard on the floor after going for a layup and was down for several minutes in obvious pain.

Jimmy Butler fell hard and appeared to be in so much pain as he grabbed his knee

Hope nothing is serious



Hope nothing is serious 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/vkZjsSczf3 — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) April 17, 2024

He appeared to be in such serious pain that it felt like a foregone conclusion that he'd leave the game. But then he got up and shot a few free throws. And despite an obvious limp, Butler stayed in the game, playing over 39 minutes, the second-most of any other Heat player. His 19 points were also the second-most on the team.

Butler staying in the game felt like a good sign, but he had a limp that only got worse as the game went on. Butler himself said later that the injury “had me feeling that I couldn’t do too much."

A camera caught him walking out of the arena very, very slowly and with a pronounced limp.

Jimmy Butler limped out of Wells Fargo Center after the Heat's play-in loss.



(via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/xrb78IHM4d — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 18, 2024

Butler is due to have an MRI Thursday, which will clarify what's going on with his knee. But that may be just a formality at this point. The Heat face the Chicago Bulls in the second play-in game Friday night, and they'll have to try to make it work with Butler on the bench.