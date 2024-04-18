Advertisement

Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

Liz Roscher
Staff writer
·2 min read
7

The Miami Heat have a second chance to make it to the playoffs after losing the first play-in game to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night, but Jimmy Butler won't be able to help them. After injuring his knee during the Heat's 105-104 loss, Butler will reportedly be out multiple weeks with a possible MCL injury.

Butler's injury happened in the final seconds of the first quarter. He landed hard on the floor after going for a layup and was down for several minutes in obvious pain.

He appeared to be in such serious pain that it felt like a foregone conclusion that he'd leave the game. But then he got up and shot a few free throws. And despite an obvious limp, Butler stayed in the game, playing over 39 minutes, the second-most of any other Heat player. His 19 points were also the second-most on the team.

Butler staying in the game felt like a good sign, but he had a limp that only got worse as the game went on. Butler himself said later that the injury “had me feeling that I couldn’t do too much."

A camera caught him walking out of the arena very, very slowly and with a pronounced limp.

Butler is due to have an MRI Thursday, which will clarify what's going on with his knee. But that may be just a formality at this point. The Heat face the Chicago Bulls in the second play-in game Friday night, and they'll have to try to make it work with Butler on the bench.