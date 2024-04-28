Hearts ease past Spartans to set up final against Rangers

Hearts set up a first Women's Scottish Cup final appearance against Rangers next month after brushing aside Spartans 3-0.

Both sides were making their Hampden debut but it was Hearts who looked most at home in a comfortable afternoon for Eva Olid's side.

Kate Mooney poked the Jambos into a half-time lead from close range before substitute Kathleen McGovern headed in a second with her first touch of the ball.

Carly Girasoli ensured Hearts would reach their first domestic cup final with an added-time nod.

Spartans failed to test Charlotte Parker-Smith in goal but Jack Beesley's attention will quickly switch back to league matters and ensuring his side's top-flight status.

