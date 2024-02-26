Heartbreak for Mount Union men's basketball as Purple Raiders left out of NCAA Tournament

Mount Union men's basketball head coach Mike Fuline directs his team during last week's Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game against Heidelberg.

The season is over for the Mount Union men's basketball team.

The Purple Raiders did not receive one of the 20 at-large berths to the NCAA Division III Tournament on Monday. They came within a fraction of a second of earning an automatic berth Saturday before losing to John Carroll in overtime in the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament championship game.

Mount Union, which reached the national championship game last season, finishes at 20-7.

