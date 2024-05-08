Hayfield baseball team downs Cobras
May 7—The Hayfield baseball team beat Triton (4-8 overall) 14-2 in five innings in Hayfield Tuesday.
Eric Bermea scored the pitching win for the Vikings (9-5 overall) and he also had a double and three RBIs.
Hayfield pitching: Eric Bermea (W) 4 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K; Ben Nelson, 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 ER, 3 K
Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe 1-for-2, RBI, 1 R; Rylan Nelsen 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 1 R; Aidan Nelson 1-for-4 R; Eric Bermea 3-for-3, double, 3 RBI, 3 R; Isaac Nelson 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 3 R; Corbin Krueger 2-for-4; Kael Steele 1-for-3 2 RBI; Hunter Simonson 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 4 R.