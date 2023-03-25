Hawks star Trae Young ejected after throwing ball at official vs. Pacers

Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was ejected from their 143-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon after he threw the ball at an official.

Midway through the third quarter at State Farm Arena, Young was called for an offensive foul on a 3-point shot from the logo. After Tyrese Haliburton drilled a 3-pointer on the other end, the Hawks called timeout, and Young was still livid.

He slammed the ball down once, turned and threw it back to the official. Instead of just tossing him the ball, though, Young whipped the ball hard toward the official just before he moved to go to the Hawks’ bench.

While it wasn’t shown on video, Young’s pass hit the official — which prompted him to eject Young instantly.

Trae Young just got ejected after throwing the ball to the ref with PACE 😬



He now has 15 technicals this season. pic.twitter.com/GD9h8mkAOH — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) March 25, 2023

Young finished with 14 points and five assists in 21 minutes. The technical marked his 15th of the season, just one shy of a one-game automatic suspension.

Young’s offensive foul came after he tried to take a 3-point shot from the logo. As he landed, officials called him for a foul for sticking his leg out and kicking Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith, who tried to defend the shot. Young fell to the ground after colliding with Nesmith.

Though the game was tied when Young was tossed, the Hawks surged ahead early in the fourth and took the 13-point win. John Collins led the way with 21 points, and Dejounte Murray added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Clint Capela finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, too.

Jordan Nwora led Indiana with 33 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Haliburton finished with 19 points and 13 assists.