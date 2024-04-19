Hartford native and Lady Vol Karoline Striplin enters transfer portal

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known name in the Wiregrass, Karoline Striplin, is entering the transfer portal.

Striplin, who plays for the Lady Vols at the University of Tennessee, announced her entry into the portal on her social media Friday afternoon.

“My time here in Tennessee has truly been a blessing. A heartfelt thank you to all of the coaches, managers, support staff, professors, and fans who have poured into me over the last three years,” Striplin said, “With that being said, I am choosing to enter the transfer portal my senior year to expand my horizons on and off the court.”

According to Striplin’s bio from the University of Tennessee, she was one of only four players to appear in all 33 games of the 2023-24 season, starting in 11. She averaged a career-best of 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Striplin graduated with honors from Geneva County High School in 2021.

During her time as a Lady Dawg, she was the ASWA 2A Player of the Year in 2021 and was a finalist for the title in 2020 and 2019.

Striplin is attending the University of Tennessee for a journalism and electronic media degree.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.