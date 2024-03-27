Harry Kane set for Tottenham return as Bayern Munich friendly confirmed

Harry Kane is set to make an emotional return to Tottenham this summer – when they play Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly.

Spurs this morning confirmed they will face Bayern at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10.

The fixture is a week before the start of the new Premier League season and is set to see Kane back at Spurs for the first time since he joined Bayern last year for a package worth at least £100million.

Kane, who is Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 280 goals, will be back in north London next month when Bayern face Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on April 9.

The England captain is expected to be fit to face the Gunners after returning to light training following the ankle injury which forced him to pull out of the England squad.

The Bayern friendly will also see Eric Dier return to Spurs if, as expected, he makes his loan move to the Bundesliga champions permanent this summer.