Harry Higgs makes it two playoff wins in two weeks on Korn Ferry Tour

Harry Higgs had gone five years between his first and second win. He only had to wait seven days for his third.

Higgs fired a 5-under 65 on Sunday to finish at 19 under. A short time later, Frankie Capan III birdied the 18th to shoot a 66 to get to 19 under and force a playoff.

The duo each birdied the par-5 18th to open the playoff, then Higgs eagled it the second time they played it to clinch his victory in the weather-challenged Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Tee times were moved up both days over the weekend to avoid what the tour called “dangerous weather.”

Just a week ago, Higgs chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole to get into a playoff before winning in Kansas City.

Capan shot 62 on Saturday and held the solo 54-hole lead. Quade Cummins went low Sunday with a 9-under 61, thanks in part to an ace on the fourth hole, but missed out on the playoff by a shot.

But neither could quite catch the overall steadiness of Higgs, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has now put himself in great position to return full time in 2025. He entered the week No. 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list but shot up to No. 2 after his second straight win. The top 30 on the KFT list at the end of the season earn the promotion.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek