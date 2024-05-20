Harry Higgs holes out for eagle on 18 to force playoff, wins on first extra hole on Korn Ferry Tour

Harry Higgs won on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday in the most improbably way.

On the par-5 18th hole, Higgs chipped in for eagle, his shot running seemingly all the way across the green before going down for a 3.

That shot capped a final-round 66 but he still needed to chew on his nails in suspense, as Tanner Gore had a chance to win in regulation but his potential winning putt wouldn’t drop and he could only par the closing hole.

That meant things were knotted up at 19 under in the 2024 AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri.

They replayed the 18th hole and Higgs birdied it again for his first win in five years, or, 1,757 days, as noted by the KFT.

Down to the wire 👀@harryhiggs1991 shares the co-lead after an eagle hole-out on No. 18. Tanner Gore has one hole to go @AHChampGolf1. pic.twitter.com/mYfbxSg7wf — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 19, 2024

Higgs then celebrated on the green with a big hug from his wife Kailee. The two were married just two weeks ago.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek