Harness racing brings excitement to the fair

Aug. 5—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair is known for harness racing and nothing beats the sound of thundering hooves as they race to the finish line.

Enjoy the excitement of harness racing at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and at 5 p.m. Thursday as some of Ohio's best two-and three-year-old horses compete.

Bet you didn't know Ohio's Standardbred industry is No. 1 in the country.

With an economic impact for Ohio worth nearly $1.5 billion, the equine industry is a big money maker for the state, according to the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Ohio has a horse population of about 306,000, making it the sixth most populous state in the country when it comes to horses. That statistic continues to grow at a galloping rate, according to the Farm Bureau.

If you're willing to gamble a little money, the races also offer pari-mutuel wagering, a form of betting in which those backing the first three places divide the losers' stakes (less the operator's commission).

Best of all, the races, a fair tradition for more than 60 years, are free.

"We hope the weather cooperates and run the races with no problems," said Sue Stockwell, race secretary and fair board member.

As long as the track is safe for racing, it is a rain or shine event.

Former Jefferson resident Clair Umholtz, 66, of Sagamore Hills and owner of Umholtz Racing Stable, is always a hometown favorite.

While Umholtz is in semi-retirement now, he may drive a sulky for his hometown fans.

Umholtz holds the record for starting horses at Northfield Park, averaging 450 starts per year for the past 20 years.

He's a member of Northfield's Wall of Fame. Race fans can look for Umholtz wearing blue and gold.