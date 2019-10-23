Jim Harbaugh issues strong denial to report he is looking to leave Michigan: 'Total crap'

Jim Harbaugh is not pursuing an “exit strategy” from Michigan, according to Jim Harbaugh.

In a letter to the parents of his players, Harbaugh vehemently denied a Tuesday report that said his representatives “have their eye” on getting Harbaugh “back to the NFL.” Harbaugh called the report (which came from the same website that said Florida State is interested in Urban Meyer) “total crap.”

“It’s an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program and to negatively recruit,” Harbaugh wrote.

Harbaugh added that he doesn’t have “an agent or representative.”

“I am committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people,” he wrote.

Jim Harbaugh refutes NFL rumors in letter to recruits' and players' parents ... pic.twitter.com/tpjjjjFnZm — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 23, 2019

Harbaugh yet to win division, beat Ohio State

Harbaugh is in his fifth season at his alma mater and has coached the Wolverines to a 43-16 record (29-11 Big Ten) over that span. Despite the record, Michigan has yet to play in the Big Ten title game or beat rival Ohio State during Harbaugh’s tenure. The Wolverines are 5-2 so far this season and are coming off a loss to Penn State. UM also lost in embarrassing fashion to Wisconsin earlier in the year.

Before returning to Ann Arbor, Harbaugh spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game in three straight seasons and reached the Super Bowl in February 2013, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jim Harbaugh has a 43-16 record (29-11 Big Ten) at Michigan. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Michigan’s inability to get over the hump in the Big Ten has led some to wonder if Harbaugh would consider moving on — but this letter is a strong denial. It’s only October, but don’t be surprised if more rumors surrounding Harbaugh swirl in the coming weeks, especially if UM loses a few more games. Michigan, now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, will host No. 8 Notre Dame this coming weekend. The Wolverines also still have No. 3 Ohio State on the schedule.

When similar rumors popped up last December ahead of signing day, Harbaugh told ESPN he wasn’t going anywhere.

“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day,” Harbaugh said. “It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish.”

