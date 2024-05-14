What happened to the Bluebirds who breached Old Trafford?

As the Premier League season reaches its climax, it is now five years since Cardiff City said their top-flight farewells.

Last weekend saw the anniversary of the Bluebirds' final game of their most recent season among the elite.

Neil Warnock's side, promoted in thrilling fashion the previous year, had already been relegated before the last weekend of the 2018-19 campaign.

But they went out in style, claiming their first win over Manchester United since 1954 with a 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

It was less leaky roof and more raining Cardiff goals as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored twice to beat a United side managed by former Bluebirds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and containing the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea.

Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Scot McTominay and Anthony Martial all remain at United having featured that day, but only one of the Cardiff side is still playing in the Premier League.

But what happened to the rest of the Bluebirds involved that day?

Neil Etheridge: The Philippines goalkeeper left Cardiff for Birmingham in 2020, but lost his No.1 shirt to John Ruddy this season. Out of contract following Blues’ relegation to League One.

Lee Peltier: Liverpudlian full-back spent time at West Brom and Middlesbrough before heading to Rotherham, where he had a spell as caretaker manager. Now 37, he is said to be pondering retirement after his release by the Millers following their relegation from the Championship.

Joe Bennett: Released in 2021 after five years at Cardiff, the left-back joined Wigan before heading to Oxford in November last year. Aged 34, he is a regular in the U’s side who have reached the League One play-off final.

Sean Morrison: The promotion-winning captain was not offered a new deal and left for Rotherham once he recovered from serious knee injury in January 2023. Wore the armband for the Millers but released last week.

Bruno Manga: Gabon centre-back left for Dijon after Cardiff's relegation from the top flight and, at 35, has remained in France with third tier Chamois Niortais.

Josh Murphy: Another at the Kassam Stadium, the 29-year-old winger in his second season with Oxford after leaving south Wales in 2022 following a loan spell at Preston.

Leandro Bacuna: Stayed with the club after relegation before being frozen out following a needless sending off at Bournemouth in December 2021. Released the following summer, the midfielder signed a short term deal with Watford before joining boyhood club Groningen last summer, helping them to promotion to the Dutch top flight.

Aron Gunnarsson: Turned down a new deal before the end of the Premier League season, moving to Qatar after 286 Bluebirds appearances. Left Al Arabi recently but the 35-year-old remains Iceland captain.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: The hero of the day, the winger had his contract terminated the following September following a drugs ban. Reunited with Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough before a year at Sheffield Wednesday. Now in his second season at Derby, he has just played a key role in helping the Rams to promotion from League One.

Kenneth Zohore: A disappointing season in the top flight did not stop the striker switching to West Brom for £8m that summer. Fell flat with the Baggies, playing just 19 games in three years, and has also spent time at Millwall, Odense and Polish side Slask Wroclaw. Still only 30 but without a club since March.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid: A £10m signing that season, he switched to Championship Fulham after relegation and has been at the Cottage ever since. Now 31, he the only player still playing in the Premier League, and has six goals this season.

Subs - Jazz Richards: Took time out after leaving Cardiff during the Covid pandemic before joining Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest, where he remains. Danny Ward: Rejoined Huddersfield after leaving Cardiff in 2020, where he has a year left on his deal.