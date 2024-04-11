Hannah Griffin named Jimmies women's hockey head coach

Apr. 11—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown has hired Hannah Griffin to be the new head coach for the women's hockey team.

Griffin comes to the program after spending one year as an assistant coach at Midland University. The Adrian College alumna previously served as a head coach at her alma mater's ACHA Division I team for three years from July 2019 to August 2022.

Griffin joins a program that went 13-18 overall last season. She is the second head coach in team history following the resignation of Amber Schaack on March 15.