Hanlon & Stevenson 'will always be among the greats' at Hibs

The names of Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson will “forever be written in the club’s history”, say Hibernian owners the Gordon family.

It has been announced the pair will depart Easter Road this summer after amassing almost 1,100 games between them.

Hanlon and fellow defender Stevenson were part of the unforgettable Scottish Cup success in 2016 as Hibs ended a 114-year wait to lift the trophy.

Stevenson, 36, also won the League Cup with Hibs in 2007 and is the club’s fourth highest appearance maker on 599, with 34-year-old Hanlon close behind in fifth on 562.

The Gordon family’s statement said: “We’d like to begin by thanking Paul and Lewis for everything they have done at Hibernian FC.

“What they have achieved at the club is absolutely magnificent and their names will forever be written in the club’s history.

“They will always be considered among the greats at Hibernian FC, which is down to the tremendous roles they’ve played both on and off the pitch. They will always be friends of the club.

“Our final home game against Motherwell will give us a chance to bid an emotional farewell to both Paul and Lewis, and give them the send-off they deserve.”