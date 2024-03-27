'Hail Yes!': Michigan basketball introduces Dusty May: What to know and first takeaways

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: The Michigan Wolverines officially have a new men's basketball coach. After a whirlwind few days, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel formally introduced Dusty May as the school's next basketball coach on Tuesday after firing Juwan Howard at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Tony and Rainer, who were both at the press conference, share their biggest takeaways from the big day and say why this move just felt right. Then the guys talk about how the hiring came about, John Beilein's involvement, how Manuel got it done, and the future of the Michigan basketball program now under May's leadership.

