PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm live
Tracking all the news as the PGA Championship nears its start.
What's the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
That will be a top-of-mind question from a jam-packed media session Tuesday at Valhalla Golf Club, site of this week's 106th PGA Championship.
What, if anything, will Tiger Woods say? And how will LIV Golf, via the voices of Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, respond?
Here is a look at Tuesday's interview schedule (all times EDT):
9 a.m.: Justin Thomas
9:30: Max Homa
10:30: Michael Block
11:00: PGA news conference
Noon: Tiger Woods
12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
1:00: Jon Rahm
3:00: Brooks Koepka
3:30: Scottie Scheffler
4:00: Xander Schauffele
