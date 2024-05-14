Advertisement
PGA Championship: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm live

Tracking all the news as the PGA Championship nears its start.

jay busbee
Senior writer
What's the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?

That will be a top-of-mind question from a jam-packed media session Tuesday at Valhalla Golf Club, site of this week's 106th PGA Championship.

What, if anything, will Tiger Woods say? And how will LIV Golf, via the voices of Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, respond?

Stick here for the answers.

Here is a look at Tuesday's interview schedule (all times EDT):

  • 9 a.m.: Justin Thomas

  • 9:30: Max Homa

  • 10:30: Michael Block

  • 11:00: PGA news conference

  • Noon: Tiger Woods

  • 12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

  • 1:00: Jon Rahm

  • 3:00: Brooks Koepka

  • 3:30: Scottie Scheffler

  • 4:00: Xander Schauffele

    PGA Championship week begins with gray skies, uncertainty

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning from brisk, gray Kentucky, where the PGA Championship is two days away. Today, the conversations will take center stage: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and many others are slated to speak, as well as the PGA's leaders.

    A certain topic of conversation: The news that Jimmy Dunne, one of the architects of the surprise "framework agreement" of last June that ended hostilities between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has resigned from his PGA Tour post. Dunne cited "no meaningful progress" as a reason for his departure, which comes as frustrating news for anyone wanting to see golf unified again at more events than just the majors. Any chance for unification now likely won't happen until the 2026 season, if it happens at all.