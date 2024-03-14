2024 Players Championship: Hadwin launches club into lake on TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole

Adam Hadwin had fought hard to get his opening round back to level par on Thursday at The Players Championship, birdieing three of his first seven holes on the back nine.

But then TPC Sawgrass delivered a couple closing blows.

First, a rinsed tee ball and double bogey by Hadwin at the par-3 17th hole.

Second, a close call off the tee at No. 18 that influenced another water ball from Hadwin, whose chippy iron shot from 167 yards landed hard and bounded through the green and into the lake.

The latter mistake infuriated the usually calm Canadian, who took his club and swung it like a baseball bat, releasing midway through the swing and launching the club into a watery grave.

The double bogey-bogey finish left Hadwin with an opening 2-over 74, nine shots back of the lead.