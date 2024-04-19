H.S. Softball/Baseball: Tunkhannock's Hannon, Nanticoke Area's Nice throw no-hitters

Apr. 19—Two more no-hitters were thrown in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Thursday.

Tunkhannock's McKenzie Hannon struck out 10 as she no-hit Wyoming Valley West in a 12-0 victory. Nanticoke Area's Lilli Nice also had 10 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Wyoming Seminary.

Both games ended after five innings via the 10-run rule.

A day earlier, Pittston Area's Gianna Adams threw a no-hitter, her fourth of the season.

Tunkhannock 12, Wyoming Valley West 0

Besides throwing a no-hitter, McKenzie Hannon had a double and an RBI in the five-inning victory.

Erin Van Ness homered, tripled and had five RBI. Freshman Avalynn Milne also homered and had two RBI. Emily Patton was 3-for-3 with a triple and twp RBI.

Nanticoke Area 10, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lilli Nice added more than just throwing a no-hitter as she was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Rilee Ruminski was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Cecily Johnson had a double, single and scored two runs and knocked in one. Emily Eisenhauer had a double.

Holy Redeemer 9, Wyoming Area 2

Bella Boylan homered, doubled and had four RBI was Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Area.

Abby Williams was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for the Royals. Anne Carter, Katie Genovese and Zoe Pecuch all had two singles. Carter also struck out 12.

Kaia Brown had three of Wyoming Area's five hits. Addison Gaylord had a double.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Valley West 11, Crestwood 4

Dan Escalante homered and drove in six runs as the Spartans scored in all but one inning in a win over Crestwood.

Trevor Klem had a double and an RBI for Valley West. Aaron Klosko also had a double. Mason Matello picked up the win, striking out five in four innings.

Braiden Wanchisen was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Crestwood.

Hazleton Area 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Chris Florentino tripled, doubled and drove in three runs as Hazleton Area won in five innings.

Dominic Marino added a double, single and a pair of RBI. Antonio Doganiero threw a one-hitter, striking out nine.

Nathan Fritz had WBA's only hit.

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 0

Matt Ferretti and Dylan Chapman combined on a two-hitter as Dallas defeated Tunkhannock.

Ethan Tinner had two singles and two RBI for the Mountaineers. Jack Leandri had his team's other hit while also driving in a run.

Brandon Kozlansky doubled for Tunkhannock.

Pittston Area 9, Berwick 0

Jake Aftewicz and Beau Widdick each had a double and two RBI as Pittston Area defeated Berwick.

Silvio Giardina added a double, single and an RBI for Pittston Area. Dom Innamorati had two hits and scored three runs.

Jake Lisnock was 2-for-3 for Berwick.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 12, Wyo. Valley West 0 (5 inn.)

Wyo. Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Seip 1b'2'0'0'0

Ostroski lf'2'0'0'0

Hand cf'2'0'0'0

Austra c'2'0'0'0

Long 3b'2'0'0'0

Yenalevitch p'1'0'0'0

Geffert ss'1'0'0'0

Lynch'0'0'0'0

Yurko 2b'2'0'0'0

Warman rf'1'0'0'0

Totals'15'0'0'0

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Karp rf'3'1'0'0

Kulsicavage cf'3'2'1'1

Hannon p'2'0'2'1

Patton ss'3'2'3'2

Waterman 2b'2'2'0'0

Van Ness 3b'3'2'5

Bevan c'2'0'1'0

Kinney lf'2'0'0'0

Milne'1'1'1'2

Bamberger 1b'2'1'1'0

Traver'1'0'0'0

Dana cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'24'12'11'11

Wyo. Valley West'000'00 — 0

Tunkhannock'104'7x — 12

2B — Hannon, Bevan. 3B — Patton, Van Ness. HR — Milne, Van Ness.

Wyo. Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Yenalevitch (L)'4'11'12'8'3'2

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hannon (W)'5'0'0'0'2'10

Nanticoke Area 10, Wyoming Seminary 0 (5 inn.)

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Parra ss'2'0'0'0

Ritondo p'2'0'0'0

Bobeck c'2'0'0'0

Fasula cf'2'0'0'0

Richardson 1b'2'0'0'0

Stone 2b'2'0'0'0

Holodick rf'1'0'0'0

Fox rf'1'0'0'0

Spera lf'1'0'0'0

Brace 3b'1'0'0'0

Totals'16'0'0'0

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'3'1'1'0

Nice p'4'2'3'1

Johnson ss'3'2'2'1

Emel 1b'2'0'0'0

Ruminski lf'3'1'2'3

Corkel'0'0'0'0

Percival 3b'2'1'0'1

Verazin 2b'3'2'1'0

Eisenhauer rf'2'1'1'1

Casey lf'1'0'0'0

Muhammed'2'0'1'1

Alles'0'0'0'0

Totals'25'10'11'8

Wyoming Seminary'000'00 — 0

Nanticoke Area'520'003 — 10

2B — Eisenhauer, Johnson.

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ritondo (L)'4'11'10'6'3'3

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Nice (W)'5'0'0'0'0'10

Holy Redeemer 9, Wyoming Area 2

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Boylan cf'4'2'2'4

Pecuch 3b'3'2'2'1

Brill 3b'1'0'0'0

Williams ss'4'1'3'2

Carter p'4'1'2'1

Genovese c'4'1'2'0

Gryboski 1b'4'1'0'0

Stetz-Madden 2b'4'0'0'0

Hayden rf'2'1'1'1

Pius rf'2'0'0'0

Lombardi lf'4'0'0'0

Totals'36'9'12'9

Wyoming Area'AB'R'H'BI

Ad.Gaylord ss'3'1'1'0

Hallman rf'3'0'0'0

Haddock c'3'0'1'1

Slusser 2b'4'0'0'0

Ar.Gaylord lf'3'1'0'0

Gasek p'2'0'0'0

Brown 1b'3'0'3'1

Galenty'0'0'0'0

Giardina 3b'2'0'0'0

Wardell'1'0'0'0

Layland cf'3'0'0'0

Lewis cr'0'0'0'0

Totals'27'2'5'2

Holy Redeemer'060'300'0 — 9

Wyoming Area'000'110'0 — 2

2B — Boylan, Ad.Gaylord. 3B — Williams. HR — Boylan.

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Carter (W)'7'5'2'0'2'12

Wyoming Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Gasek (L)'7'12'9'3'0'4

BASEBALL

Wyo. Valley West 11, Crestwood 4

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

McManus lf'4'0'1'0

Domzalski 3b'4'0'1'0

Wright ss'3'1'0'0

Wanchisen 2b'2'2'2'1

Miller 1b'4'1'2'0

Czapla cf'2'0'1'0

Wanyo'0'0'0'0

Fedak p'2'0'0'1

Wagaman p'0'0'0'0

Stavish p'1'0'0'0

Brown p'0'0'0'0

Muth'1'0'0'0

Mylet c'3'0'1'1

Galella'0'0'0'0

Stortz rf'3'0'1'0

Swank'1'0'0'0

Totals'30'4'9'3

Wyo. Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Ruddy rf'3'2'2'0

Roberts dh'3'2'1'1

Escalante ss'4'1'2'6

Dubaskas lf'1'1'0'0

Staron lf'0'2'0'0

Hospodar 2b'3'1'1'0

Richards 2b'1'0'0'0

Klosko c'3'0'2'0

Craig c'0'0'0'0

Klem 1b'3'1'2'1

Ragukas 3b'3'0'0'1

Fetko cf'2'1'0'0

Totals'26'11'10'9

Crestwood'102'010'0 — 4

Wyo. Valley West'122'240'x — 11

2B — Domzalski, Klem, Klosko. HR — Escalante.

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Fedak'2.0'4'3'2'3'3

Wagaman (L)'1.1'4'4'3'0'2

Stavish'0.2'2'4'4'3'2

Brown'2.0'0'0'0'3'4

Wyo. Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Matello (W)'4'6'3'3'1'5

Shedlock'2'3'1'0'0'1

Giza'1'0'0'0'1'3

Hazleton Area 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

WBA'AB'R'H'BI

Hufford p'2'0'0'0

Fritz lf'2'0'1'0

Bottger ss'2'0'0'0

Howe 2b'2'0'0'0

Nah 1b'2'0'0'0

Sincavage c'2'0'0'0

Jerez rf'2'0'0'0

Saracino 3b'1'0'0'0

Davies cf'1'0'0'0

Totals'16'0'1'0

Hazleton Area'AB'R'H'BI

Florentino cf'2'3'2'3

Schmidt cf'1'0'1'1

Martuccio 3b'1'1'1'0

Peters 3b'0'0'0'0

Higgins 2b'3'1'1'0

Hearity 2b'0'0'0'0

Marino lf'2'1'2'2

Pecora lf'1'0'0'0

Ledger c'3'0'0'1

Pena'2'0'0'0

Katchur'1'0'0'0

Soquiel rf'1'1'0'0

Collevechio rf'1'1'1'0

Aponick ss'2'1'0'0

Diaz ss'1'0'0'0

Racho 1b'1'1'0'0

Yakubowski 1b'1'0'0'0

Totals'23'10'8'7

Wilkes-Barre Area'000'00 — 0

Hazleton Area'261'01 — 10

2B — Marino, Florentino, 3B — Florentino.

WBA'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Hufford (L)'4.2'8'10'7'2'0

Hazleton Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Doganiero (W)'5'1'0'0'0'9

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 0

Dallas'AB'R'H'BI

Adamski c'4'0'0'0

Zangardi rf'4'0'0'0

Paczewski ss'3'1'0'0

Geskey dh'3'1'0'0

Coyne cf'1'1'0'0

Tinner 1b'3'0'2'2

Rischawy lf'3'0'0'0

Healey 3b'2'0'0'0

Leandri 2b'1'1'1'1

Ferretti p'0'0'0'0

Dale'0'0'0'0

Williams'0'0'0'0

Tirpak'0'0'0'0

Sakulich'0'0'0'0

Chapman p'0'0'0'0

Totals'24'4'3'3

Tunkhannock'AB'R'H'BI

Munley ss-c'3'0'1'0

Gregory cf'2'0'0'0

Spudis rf'3'0'0'0

Kozlansky p-1b'2'0'1'0

Dominick 1b-3b'2'0'0'0

Parr c'2'0'0'0

Welles 2b'1'0'0'0

Mislevy 2b'1'0'0'0

Paxton 3b-p'2'0'0'0

Airgood lf'2'0'0'0

Kaleta'1'0'0'0

Poepperling ss'1'0'0'0

Totals'22'0'2'0

Dallas'011'102'0 — 4

Tunkhannock'000'000'0 — 0

2B — Kozlansky.

Dallas'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ferretti'2'1'0'0'4'0

Chapman (W)'5'1'0'0'0'1

Tunkhannock'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Kozlansky (L)'5.1'3'4'3'5'4

Paxton'1.2'0'0'0'2'1

Pittston Area 9, Berwick 0

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'4'0'1'0

D.Innamorati lf'4'3'2'0

Giardina ss'3'0'2'1

Bduzak ss'0'1'0'0

Aftewicz c'4'0'1'2

Ruane c'0'0'0'0

Widdick p'4'1'2'2

Baldrica p'0'0'0'0

Harnen dh'3'0'0'0

Tonte 3b'4'1'2'0

Wardecki 1b'3'1'1'1

Cerasaro'0'0'0'0

Mead rf'4'1'2'1

Barnic cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'33'9'13'7

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Ga.Evensen c'3'0'1'0

Sult lf'2'0'0'0

Lisnock 2b'3'0'2'0

Kupsky 3b'3'0'1'0

Phillips 1b'3'0'0'0

Mausteller p'2'0'0'0

Gr.Evensen p'0'0'0'0

Pinterich rf'2'0'0'0

Moss cf'3'0'0'0

Uram ss'2'0'0'0

Totals'23'0'4'0

Pittston Area'101'201'4 — 9

Berwick'000'000'0 — 0

2B — Aftewicz, Widdick, Giardina.

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Widdick (W)'6'4'0'0'2'6

Baldrica'1'0'0'0'1'1

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mausteller (L)'6.1'13'9'4'1'1

Gr.Evensen'0.2'0'0'0'0'0