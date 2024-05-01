H.S. Softball/Baseball: Big inning propels Crestwood softball past Wyoming Valley West

Apr. 30—Crestwood used a six-run second inning to defeat Wyoming Valley West 10-2 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Celia Stahlnecker had a triple and a double and scored three times for Crestwood. Madison Mendrzycki tripled and scored twice. Olivia Mitchell was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jorja Snyder doubled. Allison Babula was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Isabella Seip had a solo home run for Valley West. Riley Lynch doubled and knocked in a run.

Holy Redeemer 21, Wyoming Seminary 1

Abby Williams was 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI as Holy Redeemer won in three innings.

Bella Boylan also homered for the Royals and finished with three RBI. Grace Stetz-Madden had a double and four RBI. Kaylee Gryboski was 3-for-3 with four RBI.

Ellie Parra hit a solo homer in the first inning for Wyoming Seminary.

Lake-Lehman 15, Hanover Area 0

Lucy Honeywell, Kirsten Finarelli and Hayley Wallace all homered as Lake-Lehman won in three innings.

Honeywell finished with four RBI while Wallace had three. Finarelli also had a triple. Alexis Shotwell was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Winning pitcher Hannah Chipego allowed one hit and fanned eight.

Caitlin Vigorito had the Hawkeyes' lone hit.

Berwick 9, Nanticoke Area 0

Gianna Berlin homered and Eden Savoy had three RBI as Berwick shut out Nanticoke Area.

Gabby Starr had a double and single for the Dawgs. Alyssa Lewis doubled and Casey Carro had two singles.

Kelsey Clark had a double and single for Nanticoke Area. Cecily Johnson had a double and Azariah Muhammed had two singles.

Northwest 16, Millville 3

Jordin Bowman had three RBI and Taite Gunther homered as Northwest won in five innings.

Abigail Miller had a double and two RBI for the Rangers. Ava Ruckle and Jenna Robaczewski also had two RBI each.

Addisyn Diltz threw a one-hitter.

BASEBALL

Wyo. Valley West 5, Tunkhannock 1

Aaron Klosko drove in two runs and two pitchers held Tunkhannock to four hits as Wyoming Valley West won in a game called in the bottom of the sixth because of heavy rain and thunder.

Mason Matello pitched three innings for the win. D'vonte Rivers had two hits for Valley West. Dan Escalante scored two runs.

Hazleton Area 10, Berwick 0

Marcos Gil Pena homered and had two RBI as Hazleton Area won in six innings.

Dom Marino had a triple, double and two RBI. Richie Rossi doubled and had two RBI. AJ Collevechio, Chris Florentino and Nick Ledger all had triples.

Fred Corrado pitched four innings, striking out seven and surrendering two hits, to pick up the win.

An incomplete box score was submitted.

Postponements

Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area was postponed to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Dallas at Crestwood will be played 4:30 p.m. Friday at PNC Field.

SOFTBALL

Crestwood 10, Wyoming Valley West 2

Valley West'AB'R'H'BI

Seip'3'1'2'1

Ostroski'4'0'0'0

Long'3'0'0'0

Austra'1'0'1'0

Yenalevitch'3'0'0'0

Geffert'3'0'0'0

Yurko'3'1'1'0

Lynch'2'0'1'1

Warman'3'0'0'0

Totals'25'2'5'2

Crestwood'AB'R'H'BI

Babula ss'5'1'3'2

Snyder c'5'0'2'0

Wisniewski 2b'3'1'1'1

Toniatti 1b'3'0'0'0

Mendrzycki rf'2'2'1'1

Richards cf'4'1'1'1

Stahlnecker 3b'3'3'2'0

Stofko'4'1'1'2

Mitchell lf'4'1'2'1

Totals'33'10'13'8

Wyo. Valley West'110'000 — 2

Crestwood'061'300 — 10

2B — Lynch, Snyder, Stahlnecker. 3B — Mendrzycki, Stahlnecker. HR — Seip.

Valley West'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Yenalevitch (L)'6'13'10'6'5'3

Crestwood'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Daisey (W)'6'5'2'2'3'6

Lake-Lehman 15, Hanover Area 0 (3 inn.)

Hanover Area'AB'R'H'BI

Malacarne ss'2'0'0'0

Shreve lf'2'0'0'0

Vigorito p'1'0'1'0

Murphy 3b'0'0'0'0

Ponko c'1'0'0'0

Slusser cf'1'0'0'0

Chafin 1b'1'0'0'0

Giannelli rf'1'0'0'0

Remish 2b'1'0'0'0

McGlynn 1b'0'0'0'0

Keithline rf'0'0'0'0

Totals'10'0'1'0

Lake-Lehman'AB'R'H'BI

Bucknavage 1b'2'1'2'0

Chipego p'2'1'0'0

Finarelli c'2'3'2'1

Brudnicki ss'0'3'0'1

Honeywell 2b'3'2'2'4

Wallace cf-rf'3'2'2'3

Shotwell cf'2'2'2'2

Rogowski lf'1'0'0'0

Makarewicz 3b'1'0'1'1

Doughton 1b'1'0'0'0

Kuhar'0'0'0'0

Sarmonis'0'0'0'0

Walp'0'0'0'0

Yusko'0'0'0'0

Totals'18'15'12'12

Hanover Area'000 — 0

Lake-Lehman'654 — 15

3B — Finarelli, Shotwell. HR — Finarelli, Honeywell, Wallace.

Hanover Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Vigorito (L)'2.1'12'14'14'3'1

Lake-Lehman'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Chipego (W)'3'1'0'0'1'8

Holy Redeemer 21, Wyo. Seminary 1 (3 inn.)

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Boylan cf-ss'3'2'2'3

Pecuch 3b'2'1'1'1

Pius rf'2'1'1'1

Williams p'4'4'4'4

Carter ss'2'1'1'1

Brill 2b'2'1'1'1

Genovese c'2'3'2'0

Gryboski 1b-ss'3'3'3'4

Stetz-Madden 2b'3'2'2'4

Hayden rf-lf'2'2'1'1

Lombardi lf'2'1'1'1

Partington 1b'1'0'0'0

Totals'28'21'19'21

Wyo. Seminary'AB'R'H'BI

Parra ss'2'1'1'1

Ritondo p'2'0'1'0

Bobeck c-1b'2'0'0'0

Brown 1b-lf'2'0'1'0

Fasula cf'1'0'0'0

Richardson 3b'0'0'0'0

Speira lf-rf'1'0'0'0

Stone 2b'1'0'0'0

Brace rf-3b'1'0'0'0

Totals'12'1'3'1

Holy Redeemer'(10)38 — 21

Wyo. Seminary'100 — 1

2B — Stetz-Madden, Genovese. HR — Williams 2, Boylan, Parra.

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Williams (W)'3'3'1'1'1'5

Wyo. Seminary'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Ritondo (L)'3'19'21'21'1'1

Berwick 9, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area'AB'R'H'BI

Clark cf'3'0'2'0

Nice p'3'0'1'0

Johnson ss'3'0'1'0

Rushinski rf'3'0'0'0

Emel 1b'3'0'1'0

Percival 3b'3'0'0'0

Muhammed'3'0'2'0

Cromel c'2'0'0'0

Nieves 3b'2'0'0'0

Totals'25'0'7'0

Berwick'AB'R'H'BI

Lewis 2b-ss'4'1'1'0

Carro cf-lf'3'1'2'0

Starr ss-cf'4'1'2'1

Welsh c'3'0'1'1

Berlin lf'3'2'2'0

Hunter 2b'0'1'0'0

Brown p'3'2'1'0

Yankowsky 3b'2'1'0'0

Savoy 1b'3'0'2'3

Siegel rf'3'0'0'0

Totals'28'9'11'5

Nanticoke Area'000'000'0 — 0

Berwick'501'120'0 — 9

2B — Clark, Johnson, Lewis, Starr. HR — Berlin.

Nanticoke Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Nice (L)'6'11'9'2'2'2

Berwick'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Brown (W)'7'7'0'0'0'10

Northwest 16, Millville 3 (5 inn.)

Northwest'AB'R'H'BI

Hermanofski 2b'3'2'1'1

Moyer 1b'1'1'0'0

Diltz p'3'3'1'0

Bowman cf'2'2'1'3

Miller 3b'5'1'2'2

Ruckle ss'2'1'1'2

Robaczewski lf'2'2'1'2

Gunther c'3'2'1'1

Nevel dp'1'2'0'0

Everett rf/fx'0'0'0'0

Totals'22'16'8'11

Millville'AB'R'H'BI

DiFebo ss'2'1'0'0

Eyer lf'2'1'0'0

Zenzel c'3'0'0'0

Ludwig 1b'3'0'1'0

Evans cf'3'0'0'0

Brandt rf'2'0'0'0

Benedict 2b'2'0'0'0

Fought p'0'0'0'0

Bardo p'0'0'0'0

Riero-Gomez 3b'1'0'0'0

Totals'19'3'1'0

Northwest'715'03 —16

Millville'200'01 — 3

2B — Miller. HR — Gunther.

Northwest'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Diltz (W)'5'1'3'0'2'8

Millville'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Fought (L)'2'4'8'8'4'1

DiFebo'0'0'5'5'6'0

Eyer'3'3'3'3'6'2