GVSU transfer DT Jay’vier Suggs to visit MSU this week
Michigan State football will reportedly host an in-state transfer portal target getting a ton of attention from big-time programs.
Grand Valley State defensive tackle transfer Jay’vier Suggs will reportedly visit Michigan State on Sunday. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported the notable transfer portal news.
Suggs is considered one of the top remaining transfer portal defensive tackles on the market. According to 247Sports, he has received 36 offers and has already taken visits to Florida State, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
