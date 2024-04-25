Guernsey FC beaten 3-2 at home by Hartley Wintney

Sam Murray kept up his impressive scoring form for Guernsey FC [Fran Torode]

Guernsey FC could not end their 10-game winless run in their final home game of the season as they lost 3-2 to mid-table Hartley Wintney at Footes Lane.

CJ Fearn gave the visitors the lead from close range seven minutes before half-time, and Mason Obeng headed in a second 10 minutes after the interval.

Sam Murray pulled one back four minutes later with his sixth goal in as many games.

But Sam Bartlett got what proved to be the winner with 21 minutes left before Dave Rihoy fired in a consolation just before the final whistle.

Having secured their survival in Isthmian League South Central on Sunday with a 3-3 draw at home to Northwood Guernsey will end their season at Raynes Park Vale on Saturday.

The islanders are 17th in the division, four points above the drop zone.

But as many of the squad cast one eye on playing for the island’s representative side against rivals Jersey in the Muratti Vase final, they will want to end the season with a flourish.

They have conceded 35 goals and lost eight times in the past 10 games with 3-3 draws at home to 19th-placed Binfield and Northwood, who are currently 15th, the only positive results.

