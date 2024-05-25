Guardiola heaps praise on Man Utd squad as Man City head into FA Cup final showdown

Pep Guardiola singled out Manchester United players to heap praise on them ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup final clash on Saturday, 25 May.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, the City boss paid tribute to "unbelievable" Bruno Fernandes and "brilliant" players Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Of the Portugal international, Guardiola said: "When he has the ball, everything happens."

Guardiola has now won 17 trophies since taking charge at City in 2016, but appeared not to take it for granted.

"In one game, anything can happen," he added.