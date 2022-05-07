Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $117,284,457 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $178,980,766 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday May 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Friday has come and gone with no announcement from the Kings on their new head coach. If they care about national impact and exposure, Saturday could be the day, and it will be interesting with Mark Jackson calling Game 3 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series on ABC. – 3:06 AM

