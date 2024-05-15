Griezmann scores hat trick as Atletico beats Getafe in Spanish league to seal Champions League spot

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored a hat trick as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday to secure a Champions League spot next season.

The France international scored twice in the first half and again in the second to give Atletico its 12th straight appearance in Europe's top club competition.

The victory at Getafe moved Atletico 11 points clear of fifth-place Athletic Bilbao with two rounds remaining. Athletic's hopes of making it to the Champions League ended with a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo.

Griezmann hadn't scored since a brace in Atletico's 3-1 win against Girona five matches ago.

“We've been qualifying for the Champions League for many years now, that has to be valued,” Griezmann said.

It was Atletico's fourth straight league victory. It was the third straight defeat for Getafe, which stayed in 10th place.

RELEGATION FIGHT

Three teams fighting against relegation won on Wednesday. In addition to Celta's win against Athletic, Rayo Vallecano beat Granada 2-1 at home and Cadiz won 1-0 at Sevilla.

Celta opened a five-point gap to Cadiz, which remains the first team inside the relegation zone. Rayo was one point ahead of Celta. Cadiz sat four points inside the demotion area.

Rayo got the win over Granada despite playing with 10 men after Oscar Trejo was sent off in the fifth minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer