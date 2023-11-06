Greg Schiano talks importance of NIL, Knights of the Raritan

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — During the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Ohio State, an advertisement was played at SHI Stadium for the ‘Knights of the Raritan.’ It was the first time that the ad, which featured a QR Code, was played at a Rutgers football game.

In terms of hitting its desired audience, it is probably the largest exposure the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective has received. Now in its second year, the Knights of the Raritan (KTR) has had several big fundraising initiatives in an effort to better support Rutgers student-athletes.

And while Schiano was obviously busy during the game break when the advertisement was announced throughout the stadium (and the QR code displayed on the giant scoreboard), he was familiar with the announcement’s purpose.

More than that, he understood the intent of the fundraising push that KTR is currently engaged in this month:

“It’s paramount in what we are doing right now. That is where college football is, and you have to be able to be competitive in that landscape, and we have to be able to be competitive in that landscape. And it’s not going to get less. It’s going to only get more,” Schiano said about NIL on Monday. “We have guys that have performed at a high level. Well, you know what, they are going to be people that’s trying to get them off our team. That’s the facts. And there’s going to be guys, we are not only going to want to keep our own guys here, but we are going to want to go out and pursue; and we have to do the things that Big Ten teams do to be competitive and eventually be champions. Every bit helps but we need every bit.”

Rutgers held a halftime lead over No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday before falling 31-16. In many ways, the game was the perfect advertisement for the program’s need for continued NIL funding.

Rutgers was up on the nation’s top team at halftime, ultimately playing a tight game and falling short. As things stand, Rutgers currently has the talent to compete in the Big Ten against the top teams, but needs to attract better players and retain them.

That’s where Schiano’s continued push for NIL funding is going to decide the direction of the program.

