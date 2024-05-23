Greensburg, Batesville eliminated in softball sectional

May 22—RUSHVILLE — Through four innings, Greensburg and Connersville were all square at 3-3 in sectional action Tuesday. The Lady Spartans took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the fifth and added four in the top of the seventh for the 9-4 win.

Connersville got on the board in the top of the first inning. Breana Brock drew a walk to open the inning and went to second on a passed ball. After Brock stole third and with two outs, Rayleigh Bresher was intentionally walked. A Greensburg error allowed Brock to score from third to make it 1-0.

Greensburg answered quickly in the home-half of the first. Harper Adams blasted a solo home run over the right centerfield fence to tie the game at 1-1.

Carlee Adams followed with a single to left field and advanced to second on a passed ball. Emma McQueen's single up the middle drove in Carlee Adams to give the Lady Pirates a 2-1 lead heading to the second inning.

Both teams were retired in order in the second.

In the top of the third, Josey Selby doubled to right field to start the inning. With two outs, Jade Green hit a triple to score courtesy runner Camryn Fox. The game was tied 2-2 through three innings.

Connersville regained the lead in the top of the fourth. Taylynn Selby doubled and went to third on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Josey Selby's single scored the Lady Spartans' third run.

Greensburg again answered in the bottom of the inning. Kamryn Haas doubled to get things started. With two outs, Layla Murray singled to right to score Haas and tie the game 3-3. Cheyenne Cordray singled and Harper Adams was intentionally walked to load the bases. Connersville got out of the jam with a ground out.

Back-to-back singles by Carmen Ruble and Green opened the top of the fifth for Connersville. After Bresher was intentionally walked to load the bases, Harper Adams got the next Lady Spartan out on strikes. Taylynn Selby singled to score a run. Maggie Spurlock had a bunt single to score another run for Connersville.

Greensburg turned a double play to get out of the inning, trailing 5-3.

The Lady Spartans took control of the game in the top of the seventh. With one out, Taylynn Selby doubled to move Bresher (intentional walk) to third. Spurlock's hit to left drove in Bresher. A Greensburg error allowed another run to score for Connersville to make it 7-3. Fox singled to drive in another run and Green drew a walk to extend the lead to 9-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

With one out, Harper Adams doubled. With two outs, McQueen's single scored Harper Adams to make the final score 9-4.

Batesville

RUSHVILLE — In the first game of the Rushville Sectional, Franklin County advanced with an 11-1 win over Batesville.

After Franklin County scored a run in the top of the first, Batesville answered in the bottom of the first. With one out, Caitlyn Fox tripled and Calli Fletcher followed with a sacrifice bunt to drive in the run.

Franklin County scored four runs in the top of the third and three runs in both the top of the sixth and top of the seventh.

The Lady Bulldogs had four hits in the contest. In addition to Fox's triple, Natasha Fowler had a single and Cora Roth had a pair of singles.