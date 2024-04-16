Green Jackets and Yellow flags: Scottie Scheffler did NASCAR, Chase Elliott a solid Sunday

I don't work for Nielsen. I haven't done a poll.

I can only speak for my own wandering eyes and twitchy remote-holding fingers.

But Scottie Scheffler made Sunday easier, albeit less exciting, didn't he?

It's just tough to beat a well-cushioned recliner in a temperature-regulated living room stocked with pizza, wings or pimento sandwiches on Masters Sunday.

Chase Elliott drove the No. 9 Hooters car to Victory Lane on Sunday, ending a 42-race winless skid for Elliott and a 32-year drought for Hooters. Thanks to Scottie Scheffler, more race fans were free to catch the end.

SPEED FREAKS: Is Chase Elliott officially back? What will Talladega deliver?

Yet, even for the most dedicated gearhead, this Sunday brought a possible dilemma, what with the NASCAR race starting at 3:30 p.m. (Texas has lights, what are we doing here?), right about the time the pressure should have been ratcheting up in Augusta.

And yet, one-by-one, the would-be contenders faded, leaving Scottie Scheffler two, three and then four shots clear of the field on the back nine. Meanwhile on Fox, America's favorite NASCAR driver, Chase Elliott, was clawing for his first victory in 42 races while representing America's favorite remaining NASCAR sponsor, Hooters!

Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner and a friend to race fans everywhere.

Apologies to the "buildsubmarines.com" crowd and the loyal Kroger shoppers out there.

Look, there's no way NASCAR outdrew golf on Sunday. But while Sunday's race had it's faults — 16 caution flags is too many and Goodyear's indestructible rubber still sucks — I found a potentially tough decision to be easy thanks to Scheffler's dominance.

I can't be alone in that sentiment.

No better way to celebrate the win! 🏁 Buy 10 wings at @Hooters, and get 10 FREE today only. Thank me later😉🦉 pic.twitter.com/9KZY1L8sg7 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 15, 2024

So, thanks Scottie, the auto racing world, Chase Elliott, Chase Elliott fans and hot-wing hounds around the country (buy 10, get 10 today!) salute you.

Let's go through the gears:

First gear

Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet, crosses the finish line ahead of Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 Sci Aps Ford, to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Elliott ended his skid at 42.

Ryan Sieg’s winless streak in the Xfinity Series is now 300 races more than that.

And No. 342 came in the most heartbreaking of fashions.

After leading 17 of the final 18 laps on Saturday, Sieg was on the short end of 0.002-second photo finish, with Sam Mayer pulling just enough momentum on the outside lane to score the final-lap pass and victory.

“I should’ve ran him into the wall harder, I guess,” Sieg summated afterwards. “It sucks.”

Second gear

Apr 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and driver Chase Elliott (9) during the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

On a Sunday with 16 cautions, there were bound to be some run-ins.

But one between past rivals seems to be a case of no harm, no foul.

Denny Hamlin spun while battling Elliott at the end of the race after Elliott squeezed in front, taking the air off the front of Hamlin’s car. Elliott issued a preemptive apology but Hamlin quickly exonerated him, despite their checkered past.

“I know that he washed up (the track) but I didn’t think it was out of bounds by any means, especially racing for the win there,” Hamlin said. “It was just a mix between a bad aero spot and a car (Hamlin’s) that never really ran good in the high lane all day.”

Third gear

Mar 30, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during practice for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The season is officially one-quarter over and though it’s still early, it’s a pretty amazing situation at the playoff bubble right now.

There are five championships within a point of the cutline with Kyle Busch (two Cup titles) and Joey Logano (also two) currently tied for the 16th and final spot and Brad Keselowski (one) in 18th, just one point behind them.

Of the nine wins this year, only Daniel Suarez’s at Atlanta came from a car not a member of the Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing stables.

Fourth gear

Continuing the trend of last week’s winner having good numbers at next week’s track, Elliott is tops among drivers with more than two starts at Talladega with an average finish of 13.6. Keselowski is the active wins leader at the Alabama superspeedway with six.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR aided by Scheffler snoozer at Masters; Hamlin absolves Elliott