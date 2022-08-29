Green Bay Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players in 2022

The Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, now armed with the information and evaluations that come from a full training camp and three preseason games, must trim his roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Packers Wire will track all the cuts made to get down to 53 players here:

LB Ty Summers

The Packers released Summers on Sunday.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Summers spent three seasons in Green Bay – mainly as a special teamer and backup linebacker – but fell down the depth chart after the Packers added Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie in the draft over the last two years.

Cuts by position

QB:

RB:

WR:

TE:

OL:

DL:

OLB:

LB: Ty Summers

CB:

S:

K:

P:

LS:

PUP: Kylin Hill

