Green Bay Packers agree to contract extension with cornerback Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers made a move on Monday to keep one of their star defenders in the fold for a few more seasons, as the organization is finalizing a four-year contract extension with cornerback Jaire Alexander. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the deal on social media Monday morning.

According to the report, the contract extension is for four years and $84 million dollars, including $31 million in 2022 alone. The majority of that number, $30 million, is a signing bonus, the highest ever for a defensive back:

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 – a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

The deal also makes Alexander the highest-paid cornerback in the league:

The deal, which is now done and finalized, makes the Pro Bowl CB the highest paid at his position. https://t.co/ekDnZn5yZM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2022

The Packers drafted Alexander in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, after a solid college career at Louisville.

Alexander started 11 games as a rookie in 2018, recording an interception and 11 pass breakups. He started all 16 regular-season games for the Packers in the following season, recording a pair of interceptions. His breakout campaign came in 2020, when he was named to his first Pro Bowl and secured Second-Team All-Pro honors.